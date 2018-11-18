Animal Rescue Squad received a donation from St. Mary Catholic School in Griffith.
Fifth grade teacher Jill Embry Corbett asked her students what organization they wanted to raise money for and they decided to help animals.
They had a Color Day and had to pay $1 to not wear their uniforms. The group raised $1,000.
This is the second year Corbett and her students have raised money for Animal Rescue Squad. Corbett and her husband adopted a cat last year, and they wanted to give back to the rescue group. Visit animalrescuesquad.org.