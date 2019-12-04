GARY — The giant red kettle sitting outside of The Salvation Army’s Gary facility typically serves as a decoration, but on Tuesday it was the appropriately sized container for a significant donation the organization received.
Leaders of The Salvation Army of Lake County held three oversized checks totaling $75,000 and acted as though they were placing them in the massive kettle as they celebrated the recent donation.
The event was playful, but the significance of the contribution is no joke.
A longtime donor made the donation anonymously. The intent is to not only benefit The Salvation Army’s programs and services in Lake County, but also to encourage others to help match the contribution.
The community can accomplish that by donating to the organization’s Red Kettle Campaign.
The Salvation Army of Lake County set a goal to raise $400,000 during the campaign. About $125,000 has been generated so far, said Kevin Feldman, director of development for The Salvation Army of Lake County.
“So we’ve got a long way to go,” Feldman said. “We are behind this year from last year, not too far behind.”
The $75,000 donation will be split among The Salvation Army of Lake County’s three community centers, and leaders of those locations said the funding will be well used.
“There’s lots of things going on, and I think people don’t know about all of the ways The Salvation Army is serving the community and all of the needs as well,” said Lt. Leta Marin, of The Salvation Army’s East Chicago Corps.
She said the East Chicago location has a food pantry and a lunch program to offer food assistance for those in need.
“We serve about 17,000 meals annually in that lunch program,” Marin said.
She said the East Chicago location also offers a computer lab, community garden and music classes.
“We actually have two youth who are going to the Rose Parade to represent The Salvation Army in the Rose Parade this year,” Marin said.
Capt. Amanda Keene, of The Salvation Army’s Gary-Merrillville Corps, said the recent gift will be used “to jump start and kick start a lot of different programs and services for the community.”
Utility, mortgage and rental assistance as well as a variety of youth programs are among the offerings at the Gary-Merrillville location.
Keene said she hopes to start a summer day camp, noting there is a significant need for safe places for youths to gather in Gary.
“As we’ve seen through the tragedies that have been happening in this community, it’s huge,” Keene said.
In LaPorte County, The Salvation Army has set a goal of raising $75,000.
Capt. Chris Karlin, of The Salvation Army of LaPorte County, said slightly more than $15,000 has been generated so far through the Red Kettle Campaign.
All donations to the LaPorte County campaign are invested directly into the community through The Salvation Army’s local soup pantry, summer camp experiences and weekend meals sent home with schoolchildren in need.
In Porter County, The Salvation Army is looking to raise $110,000 to fund social services in the county and to help expand its children’s programs in the coming year.
A representative from that organization couldn’t be immediately reached about the campaign.
Contributing to The Salvation Army has become easier with virtual red kettles available online. People also can use their mobile phones to donate when they see kettles outside of stores.
To help collect funding, local branches of The Salvation Army have a huge need for volunteer bell ringers.
Karlin said LaPorte County has nearly 1,000 hours of bell ringing time it is trying to fill.
Those interested in getting involved can sign up for a specific location, date and time online at RegisterToRing.com.
“Volunteers are huge to our kettle campaign,” Keene said. “People love to see schools and kids and families and individuals out there donating their time.”