Help replace Christmas gifts

A fire early Sunday at Park West Apartments in Griffith displaced about 90 people, including 11 children whose Christmas gifts were destroyed.

The American Red Cross of Northwest Indiana released the children's ages as a guide for those interested in replacing gifts.

Presents are needed for:

-- Two boys and two girls younger than 2

-- Two girls and one boy between the ages of 4 and 6

-- An 11-year-old girl

-- Two 13-year-old girls

-- A 16-year-old girl.