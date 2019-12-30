{{featured_button_text}}
Donations, volunteers needed to assist residents displaced by apartment fire

Firefighters battle a blaze early Sunday at an apartment building in the 1700 block of Dylan Drive in Griffith. The American Red Cross of Northwest Indiana is assisting about 90 residents displaced by the fire.

 Jeff Dildine, The Times

GRIFFITH — Families lost pets, children's Christmas gifts were destroyed, and many residents left their homes without shoes on their feet during a fire early Sunday at Park West Apartments, officials said.

About 90 people were displaced by a fire that broke out about 4 a.m. in a 33-unit building in the 1700 block of Dylane Drive, officials said.

Griffith police responded to the apartment building for a report of a dryer on fire, Lt. Curt Burrow said. 

Two officers arrived and found a fire in a laundry room, he said. One of the officers saw flames between the walls as he attempted to extinguish the fire. A third officer arrived and also unsuccessfully attempted to put out the fire.

Police evacuated the building of residents and their pets from all three entrances and contacted the American Red Cross of Northwest Indiana, Burrow said.

The American Red Cross also received notification from the Griffith Fire Department, arrived and immediately began working with the residents at the scene, Executive Director Kristin Marlow-Kellemen said.

Park West Apartments management provided hotels for displaced residents Sunday and Monday nights, and the Red Cross provided dinner Sunday and three meals Monday, Marlow-Kellemen said.

A family assistance center opened at Griffith First Christian Church, 1815 S. Colfax Ave.

Town officials have been working with management at Park West Apartments to coordinate volunteer efforts and donations, Town Council President Rick Ryfa said.

"It's been sad," Ryfa said. "Between Christmas and New Year's, it's very difficult for the residents. We understand. We've been trying to do whatever we can to help ease their pain."

Ryfa said a number of families "were fortunate enough to have renter's insurance," but four to six families may not have been insured.

The family assistance center at Griffith First Christian Church will accept donations from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, according to the Red Cross. Needed items include housewares, small appliances, clean clothes, personal care supplies, diapers and nonperishable food.

To volunteer to help sort donations, call the church at 219-227-9515.

A social worker with the Griffith Police Department also has been helping to coordinate volunteer efforts and can be reached at erica.rios@griffith.in.gov, Ryfa said.

The Red Cross is working to ensure no residents will be displaced again after their two-day hotel stays are over, Marlow-Kellemen said.

Case workers on scene immediately began working with residents to obtain prescription refills and address other health or mental health concerns, she said.

"We work individually with all of the families on what their recovery plan is," Marlow-Kellemen said. "If they don't have place to go, we provide sheltering options for them."

The Red Cross is working on a list of displaced children's ages and genders, as a guide for those wanting to help replace Christmas gifts for affected children, she said.

"Most everyone was left with nothing, and the things they left behind are completely destroyed," she said.

The Indiana state fire marshal's office is assisting the Griffith Fire Department with the investigation, police said.

A firefighter was treated for an ankle injury and released from Community Hospital, according to the Fire Department.

The Highland, Munster, Gary, Schererville, Lake Hills Fire Department, Lake Ridge, Dyer, Merrillville, East Chicago and Lake Station fire departments, Griffith police and Griffith VEST assisted.

Griffith Public Schools, the Griffith Emergency Fund and Griffith Fire Auxiliary also are assisting displaced families, Ryfa said.

