Blood drives available
Jamie Sullivan, daughter-in-law of Nancy Snider, donates blood as part of the Nancy Snider Memorial Challenge Hammond vs. Hobart blood drive at Hobart High School.

The American Red Cross urges people to give blood to help ensure a diverse blood supply for patients in need.

As a thank-you, those who come to donate blood or platelets through Sept. 30, will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut at participating Sport Clips locations. More information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/sport-clips.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 16-30:

1 to 7 p.m. Monday, St. Teresa of Avila, 1604 Lincolnway, Valparaiso

Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave., Merrillville

1 to 6 p.m. Monday, St. John Township Community Center, 1515 Lincoln Highway

9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Purdue University Northwest - Hammond Campus, Alumni Hall (SULB 3rd Floor), 2200 169th St., Hammond

2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, The Gathering Place, 131 North Main St., Hebron

3:15 to 7:15 p.m. Sept. 19, John Simatovich Elementary School, 424 W 500 N., Valparaiso

2 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 509 West Division Road, Valparaiso

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21, YMCA of Portage, 3100 Willowcreek Road, Portage

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22, Albert's Diamond Jewelers, 711 Main St., Schererville

2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Hobart Community Center, 111 E Old Ridge Road, Hobart

Noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 24, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave., Merrillville

Noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 25, Valparaiso University - Harre Union, 1509 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso

Noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 26, Student Union, 2400 New York, Whiting

Noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 27, Studio 4, 420 N. Broad, Griffith

7 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27, Blue Chip Casino, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City

11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 27, Blue Chip Casino, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City

7 to 10 a.m. Sept. 27, Enbridge, 222 Indianapolis Blvd, Schererville

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28, Marquette High School, 306 W 10th St., Michigan City

7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28, LaPorte Hospital, 1007 W. Lincolnway, LaPorte

1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28, First United Methodist Church of Portage, 2637 McCool Road, Portage

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29, Bethel Church Cedar Lake, 13620 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29, Bethel Church, 10202 Broadway, Crown Point

