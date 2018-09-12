The American Red Cross urges people to give blood to help ensure a diverse blood supply for patients in need.
As a thank-you, those who come to donate blood or platelets through Sept. 30, will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut at participating Sport Clips locations. More information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/sport-clips.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 16-30:
1 to 7 p.m. Monday, St. Teresa of Avila, 1604 Lincolnway, Valparaiso
Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave., Merrillville
1 to 6 p.m. Monday, St. John Township Community Center, 1515 Lincoln Highway
9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Purdue University Northwest - Hammond Campus, Alumni Hall (SULB 3rd Floor), 2200 169th St., Hammond
2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, The Gathering Place, 131 North Main St., Hebron
3:15 to 7:15 p.m. Sept. 19, John Simatovich Elementary School, 424 W 500 N., Valparaiso
2 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 509 West Division Road, Valparaiso
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21, YMCA of Portage, 3100 Willowcreek Road, Portage
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22, Albert's Diamond Jewelers, 711 Main St., Schererville
2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Hobart Community Center, 111 E Old Ridge Road, Hobart
Noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 24, Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave., Merrillville
Noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 25, Valparaiso University - Harre Union, 1509 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso
Noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 26, Student Union, 2400 New York, Whiting
Noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 27, Studio 4, 420 N. Broad, Griffith
7 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27, Blue Chip Casino, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City
11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 27, Blue Chip Casino, 777 Blue Chip Drive, Michigan City
7 to 10 a.m. Sept. 27, Enbridge, 222 Indianapolis Blvd, Schererville
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28, Marquette High School, 306 W 10th St., Michigan City
7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28, LaPorte Hospital, 1007 W. Lincolnway, LaPorte
1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28, First United Methodist Church of Portage, 2637 McCool Road, Portage
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29, Bethel Church Cedar Lake, 13620 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29, Bethel Church, 10202 Broadway, Crown Point