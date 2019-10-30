Downed tower to close all eastbound lanes on I-80/94 in Gary, officials say

GARY — A tower fell onto eastbound Interstate 80/94 early Wednesday after a driver collided with the structure, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Officials said all lanes will be closed between Burr and Grant streets while the downed tower is removed, starting about 10:30 a.m. Currently, just the shoulder and one eastbound lane are closed as of 9:10 a.m.
"There isn't an exact timetable for this work, though it could last into the afternoon," officials said. "Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route."
Officials said an alternative route includes detouring north on Ind. 912 at Cline Avenue, east on U.S. 12/20 and south on Ind. 53 to get back to I-94.
