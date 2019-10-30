{{featured_button_text}}
Downed tower to close all eastbound lanes on I-80/94 in Gary, officials say

A tower fell onto eastbound Interstate 80/94 early Wednesday after a driver collided with it, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

 Provided by Trafficwise

GARY — A tower fell onto eastbound Interstate 80/94 early Wednesday after a driver collided with the structure, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Officials said all lanes will be closed between Burr and Grant streets while the downed tower is removed, starting about 10:30 a.m. Currently, just the shoulder and one eastbound lane are closed as of 9:10 a.m. 

"There isn't an exact timetable for this work, though it could last into the afternoon," officials said. "Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route."

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Officials said an alternative route includes detouring north on Ind. 912 at Cline Avenue, east on U.S. 12/20 and south on Ind. 53 to get back to I-94.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
2
0
3

Tags

Morning Cops/Breaking News Reporter

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.