Dozens gather in Highland to remember black lives lost in police killings

HIGHLAND — Michael Brown. Jamal Williams. Daniel Prude. Elijah McClain. Antwon Rose. Rashad Cunningham. George Floyd. Ke-Monte Cobbs.
Each of those names, along with their age and how they died, were displayed on posters Sunday as around 50 people gathered on the sidewalk along Ridge Road in front of Main Square Park for a silent protest to honor black lives lost to racial injustice.
The majority of attendees were clad in black, as they largely stood, or sat, quiet with the posters clenched between gloved hands.
"These are the faces of sisters, mothers, brothers, fathers, sons, daughters. Humans and citizens. They matter. BLM," one sign read.
The gathering was organized by Highland United Against Hate, a group created in June by Highland resident Elissa Belli, who was sick of seeing other municipalities organize, while nothing happened in her town.
Members of Highland United Against Hate created 85 posters for the event, which include deaths from as early as 2013, but Belli noted the posters don't represent "every single person," killed by police since then.
"Today, I think it's all about putting faces on people we see on the news as criminals, and these are family members. These are fathers, daughters, sons, sisters and these are citizens," Brandy Sacino, a co-founder of the group, told The Times.
"This is a long pattern. Most of the posters out here are unarmed citizens."
Sacino, of Griffith, said the group isn't doubting that police have a hard job, but rather is demanding law enforcement use "better, less lethal weapons."
"Any profession has to change course when it's not working, and their course isn't working," Sacino said.
Chauvin verdict a coincidence
Though not planned, as the research required for the names behind the posters took "a long time," the silent protest comes after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.
"I knew a lot of the stories, but I didn't know all of the stories. And when you start really researching it, it hurts so bad to continuously add more people and more people and more people to the list," said co-founder Erica Burnett-Montgomery.
"The George Floyd thing, and the Derek Chauvin case, although it's hurtful, this is more hurtful than that. This is just overwhelming to see all the people of color who have been killed by police, unarmed."
Burnett-Montgomery said she was angry about the killing of Floyd when she joined the group, calling it the start she needed.
"It was just time for me to do something," Burnett-Montgomery said, later adding:
"We're fighting to just get change. We don't expect police to be defunded and all (those) things. We just want fair across the board, and it's not just about the police. There's other systemic racism that's going on in this country that needs to be changed for our future, for our kids."
Member of Highland United Against Hate Deja Simon said she cried and rejoiced when she learned Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts.
"It's about accountability," Simon said. "For decades, people, they have gotten away with no accountability. That verdict shows that it does not matter who you are, accountability will be held."
Simon said she moved to Highland when she was in third grade and said she knows "the bubble that we live in here," noting when she and her family first moved to town, someone called the police on them and accused them of trying to rob a vacant property.
"We had literally just moved in, and my mother had us sleep in the basement because she was so scared that they were going to do something to us," Simon said. "Because we had a U-Haul truck, and we were black, and we were automatically accused of being criminals."
The 23-year-old, who currently lives in Lynwood, said she was appreciative of those who attended Sunday's event.
"It's actually an honor and still a shock to me that so many people actually care and want to actually know what's going on," Simon said.
She later added: "This is all about love. It's about showing love and understanding that we are a people and we care about each other, and we want to make something bigger and better for our community. It's time for Highland stand up and be the leader instead of following."