Dozens gather in Highland to remember black lives lost in police killings

Member of Highland United Against Hate Deja Simon said she cried and rejoiced when she learned Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts.

"It's about accountability," Simon said. "For decades, people, they have gotten away with no accountability. That verdict shows that it does not matter who you are, accountability will be held."

Simon said she moved to Highland when she was in third grade and said she knows "the bubble that we live in here," noting when she and her family first moved to town, someone called the police on them and accused them of trying to rob a vacant property.

"We had literally just moved in, and my mother had us sleep in the basement because she was so scared that they were going to do something to us," Simon said. "Because we had a U-Haul truck, and we were black, and we were automatically accused of being criminals."

The 23-year-old, who currently lives in Lynwood, said she was appreciative of those who attended Sunday's event.

"It's actually an honor and still a shock to me that so many people actually care and want to actually know what's going on," Simon said.