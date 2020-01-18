HAMMOND — Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated in a big way at a Dreamer's Dream networking social.
It's from noon to 3 p.m. Monday at the Byway Brewing Co., 2825 Carlson Drive in Hammond.
The event is being hosted by Valrie Kemp-Davis and Benita White-Arnold, local community activists who co-host a local radio show.
In addition to entertainment that will include a Michael Jackson impersonator and a skit that will bring awareness to human trafficking, the event will pay tribute to people who make a positive difference in the community.
"Dr. King had a dream, so the people that are living today that are thriving and doing his work. They are the Dreamer's Dream," White-Arnold said.
Among those scheduled to be present and recognized for their contributions to society are former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, North Township Trustee Frank Mrvan and Andrew Holmes.
Holmes has earned a reputation for supporting families and speaking out against violence when it occurs in the Chicagoland area.
While admission to the event is free, attendees will have the opportunity to make donations that will be presented to the Sojourner Truth House, which is located in Gary and assists homeless and at-risk women and their children.
Kemp-Davis said the Byway Brewing Co. is not charging to host the event.
Food and soft drinks will be provided.