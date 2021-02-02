 Skip to main content
Drive is on to save lives during American Heart Month
urgent

Pictured front left is Jeff Strack, CEO, Strack & Van Til leading the way for employee CPR training with American Heart Association in 2020.

While CPR training is not available onsite this year, virtual learning will be shared with companies throughout the Region.

 Provided

Each February during American Heart Month, men and women unite to show support for the fight against heart disease and stroke, as it is the No. 1 health impact.

The awareness culminates with celebrations throughout the Region as thousands will don red attire on Feb. 5 to show their support of the American Heart Association’s mission to save lives on National Wear Red Day.

Many of Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties’ leading companies and community members are participating in different activities throughout the month to educate their employees about heart health, as well as raise needed community awareness and funding for the mission locally.

Strack & Van Til has increased educational awareness for women and CPR with its Check-Out Challenge, in which customers can round up their total purchase to donate to the American Heart Association’s efforts.

