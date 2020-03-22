Drive-up wedding? Even the coronavirus can't stop this Region couple from getting hitched.

DYER — Despite the increasing disruptions in light of the global coronavirus pandemic, one Region couple is determined to say, "I do."

Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar have been planning their Schererville for about 18 months, ordering towels, wall art and even a golf putter inscribed with the date March 28, 2020.

But, with recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations limiting public gatherings to no more than 10 people, Matusik and Bodnar are getting creative with their plans to save the date.

The couple now are inviting a select number of guests to their very own "Drive-up Wedding" to be carried out on the groom's parent's front lawn.

"We're trying to take all of the precautions we can and keep everybody's safety at the top of the list," Matusik said. "They don't prep you for pandemic response in the wedding planning process."

Matusik and Bodnar originally invited 165 guests to join them for an indoor wedding in Schererville. After the venue suggested a later date and out of respect for at-risk families members, the couple agree to reschedule a larger, renewal dedication there in August.

But, the blushing bride said she just wasn't ready to let go of her March 28 date.