Drive-up wedding? Even the coronavirus can't stop this Region couple from getting hitched.
topical alert urgent

Tim Bodnar and Nicole Matusik

Tim Bodnar, left, and Nicole Matusik are planning a 'Drive-up Wedding' in Dyer in light of the global coronavirus pandemic.

DYER — Despite the increasing disruptions in light of the global coronavirus pandemic, one Region couple is determined to say, "I do."

Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar have been planning their Schererville for about 18 months, ordering towels, wall art and even a golf putter inscribed with the date March 28, 2020.

But, with recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations limiting public gatherings to no more than 10 people, Matusik and Bodnar are getting creative with their plans to save the date.

The couple now are inviting a select number of guests to their very own "Drive-up Wedding" to be carried out on the groom's parent's front lawn.

"We're trying to take all of the precautions we can and keep everybody's safety at the top of the list," Matusik said. "They don't prep you for pandemic response in the wedding planning process."

Matusik and Bodnar originally invited 165 guests to join them for an indoor wedding in Schererville. After the venue suggested a later date and out of respect for at-risk families members, the couple agree to reschedule a larger, renewal dedication there in August.

But, the blushing bride said she just wasn't ready to let go of her March 28 date.

She said she was met with a race to the courthouse two Fridays ago to retrieve her marriage license.

"I called at 2:35 in the afternoon and they told me they were only doing intake for licenses until 3:30 p.m," Matusik said.

On the day of the wedding, Matusik and Bodnar say they have carefully planned out exactly 10 people to stand on their family's front lawn in Dyer — maid of honor, best man, parents and Matusik's uncle and officiant, included.

Other close family and friends have been invited to watch from their cars. The couple even plan to have a small reception at the site of the wedding.

"We have Outback gift cards, so we're going to order some steak and lobster," Matusik said. "It'll be curbside steak in our car."

Matusik and Bodnar weren't originally planning for an outdoor wedding. Matusik said she's been watching the weather. The forecast, as of Sunday night, called for rain.

"I don't care," Matusik said. "I'll hold an umbrella. It'll happen. I'm determined."

