EAST CHICAGO — A train collided with a vehicle late Saturday night nearby the BP refinery on 129th Street, eyewitnesses say.
The driver was killed in the collision. She was identified as 61-year-old Jacqueline Moore, of Chicago, the Lake County coroner's office said.
First responders from East Chicago, Whiting and BP's fire departments were at the scene around 11:08 p.m., and had to extricate Moore, eyewitnesses say.
It is unclear how the collision occurred.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.