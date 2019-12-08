EAST CHICAGO — A motorist was killed late Saturday night after a crash involving a train on railroad tracks on 129th Street, west of the Whiting BP Refinery.
The driver was identified as 61-year-old Jacqueline Moore, of Chicago, the Lake County coroner's office said. The cause and manner of death are pending, the office said.
First responders from East Chicago, Whiting and BP's fire departments were seen at the crash site about 11:08 p.m. and had to extricate Moore.
It is unclear how the crash occurred.
