WINFIELD — A Lakes of the Four Seasons man rear-ended a school bus carrying 23 students early Tuesday near the intersection of 117th Avenue and Randolph Street, police said.
The 31-year-old driver told police he was returning home from a 14-hour shift and may have dozed off before his 2000 Honda CRV hit the bus, Town Marshal Daniel Ball said.
The driver showed no signs of impairment and was not hurt, he said.
Lakes of the Four Seasons Volunteer Fire Force medics checked the children as a precaution. None were found to be injured, Ball said.
The children continued on to school after the crash.
No citations were issued, police said.