Driver shortage cuts into agency's ability to help

VALPARAISO — Porter County Aging and Community Services buses transport elderly and disabled clients to dialysis treatments, doctor visits and places like grocery stores.

Unfortunately, service has been cut back due to lack of drivers.

It’s difficult to attract and retain drivers, Board of Directors President Ethan Lowe said, despite the $16 per hour for a job that doesn’t need a full commercial driver’s license, just a “passenger for hire” endorsement.

With only six drivers, service on Fridays has been eliminated.

“We still have buses on the road 40 hours a week,” Lowe said, because of longer hours on Mondays and Wednesdays, when 29 dialysis patients receive treatment.

However, dialysis treatments are typically three days a week.

“We’re going to have turnover in our drivers any given year,” Lowe said.

County Council member Sylvia Graham, D-at large, is also a member of the PCACS board. She suggested paying what Valparaiso’s V-Line pays to retain drivers.

Executive Director Bruce Lindner said this bus service isn’t comparable to most public transit bus service.

The PCACS bus service is demand-response, with drivers leaving their seat to go to the passenger’s door and help them board the bus, and then similarly helping them get safely inside their destination.

Deciding whether to cut service was not the hardest decision. The board struggled with whether to eliminate Fridays, when dialysis patients need rides, or Tuesdays and Thursdays, when other riders use the buses to do their shopping and run other errands.

“I just hate to see the service change from what it was,” Graham said. “I just feel this service is so vital to our county. That’s what I’m fighting for.”

Most drivers are over 55 and don’t want overtime.

Lindner brought the issue to the County Council because the $450,000 annual subsidy by the county is over half of the agency’s budget.

Restoring Friday service would cost about $147,000 more. Even though the county has a $33 million windfall through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, that’s not going to solve the agency’s problem. “This is not a one-year fix,” Lindner said. “It’s a commitment.”

Councilman Greg Simms, D-3rd, suggested the agency find people who want to work only on Fridays.

“I can’t get any takers,” Lindner said. “We have plenty of riders. We have 400 people on our list. We don’t have enough people to drive.”

“It’s not about money,” Lindner said. “It’s about getting somebody to work for that money.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.