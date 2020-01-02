EAST CHICAGO — Police believe a man may have suffered a medical emergency when he drove through railroad gates Wednesday and collided with an oncoming train.
Frank L. Smith, 76, of East Chicago, was last listed in serious, but stable, condition after being airlifted to University of Chicago Medical Center, East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said Thursday morning.
Rivera confirmed Smith is the father of East Chicago's former police chief Frank Smith.
Police and fire personnel were dispatched at 11:31 a.m. to the area of Chicago and Euclid avenues for a report of a car versus train crash, Rivera said.
Based on a preliminary investigation it appears the driver might have suffered a medical condition while operating his vehicle, causing him to swerve in traffic, drive through the railroad gates, and strike a CSX train, Rivera said.
East Chicago Fire Chief Anthony Serna said fire officials got the call around 11:35 a.m. and was on the scene within 5 minutes.
The driver was extricated within 15 minutes from a navy blue Nissan Sentra with extensive damage to the passenger side, Serna said.
While an investigation into the cause is still underway, a preliminary investigation indicates that the speed of the train was approximately 20 mph and all bells, horns and headlights on the train were operational, Rivera said.
The signals, signs, lights and crossing gates were also visible and in working order.
More information will be forthcoming once the investigation is completed by our traffic division, Rivera said.
A CSX spokesperson said no injuries were reported on board.
