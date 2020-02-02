Drunken driver believed responsible for wreck leaving 1 dead in chain-reaction Borman pile-ups Sunday morning

HAMMOND — Police are investigating a string of crashes early Sunday morning that closed lanes of I-80/94 and resulted in the death of one driver.

Indiana State Police were first dispatched just after 2 a.m. Sunday to the 2.2-mile marker of I-80/94 to the scene of a single-vehicle crash.

Investigators believe the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro identified as Anthony Van Norris, 35, of Merrillville, was drunk when he slammed into an interstate guard rail.

Two eastbound lanes were blocked as a result of the crash and police say the driver of the Camaro refused to take a chemical test on the scene. Police took the driver into custody, according to an Indiana State Police news release.

The driver of the Camaro was transported to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville, according to the news release, where a blood draw was taken.

Norris was then transported to the Lake County Jail with toxicology results pending. A preliminary charge of OWI Refusal is being submitted to the Lake County prosecutor, according to the Indiana State Police.