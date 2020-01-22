Drunken driver tried to blame friend killed in crash, police say

Kepchar claimed he attempted to get Richardson out of the vehicle, but ran away once he noticed the truck had caught fire, records state. While on scene, Kepchar was taken to an ambulance to get checked out.

It took Runyon no time at all to piece together the alleged lies in Kepchar's story once he noticed markings on the left side of Kepchar's neck from a seatbelt, indicating he was the driver, and not a passenger, police said.

"I went into the ambulance a short time later and saw a mark on the left side of Kepchar's neck. I asked him to remove his shirt to which he did. I then asked him how he got the marks on the left side of his neck and chest. He stated that it was from the seatbelt. I then asked why the seatbelt marks were on his left side if (he) was the passenger. Marks from the passenger seat would be on the right side. Kepchar then stated that he was driving," Runyon wrote.

Kepchar refused transport to the hospital and a field sobriety test, saying he was "told not to do so."

Runyon then informed him Indiana's implied consent law, which requires that persons arrested on suspicion of drunken driving are giving "implied consent" to a chemical test, records state.