Drunken semi driver leads pursuit on I-65; other semis aid troopers in chase, police say

LOWELL — A drunken driver led Indiana State Police on a chase on Interstate 65, with other semi drivers attempting to aid police by blocking the suspect in, police said.

At 4:18 p.m. troopers responded to multiple 911 calls about a semi driving erratically heading north on I-65 in Fair Oaks, said ISP Cpl. Eric Rot.

When they found the semi, the driver refused to stop for police and led chase north.

Other semi drivers attempted to aid police in blocking the suspect truck in. As of 4:47 p.m., the semi had been boxed in and the chase ended in the Lowell area.

The driver was arrested and found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .18, more than twice the legal limit, Rot said. He will face charges of an OWI and resisting law enforcement, and he was booked into Lake County Jail.

