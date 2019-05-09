MUNSTER — A few lucky ducklings were saved by a group of animal lovers in uniform after they found themselves trapped in a storm drain.
Police responded at 4:50 p.m. Saturday to a call about several tiny ducks trapped in a stormwater sewer near the intersection of Fairbanks Place and Manor Avenue in Munster, Lt. John Peirick said.
Munster Fire Chief Dave Pelc said it's something that commonly happens in the spring, and the fire department is happy to assist tiny, webbed-feet residents in need. As ducklings swim on watery roads, they can easily get sucked into drainage sewers and ditches.
“They tend to flow the wrong way,” Pelc said. “It does happen since they're so little, and they waddle through not paying attention.”
Munster officers and a firefighter worked together to lift the drain cover and pull the ducklings out to safety.
“Luckily, since it was a stormwater sewer, it wasn't too deep,” Pelc said. “All worked out for a happy ending.”
Lt. Peirick said if residents spot ducklings in need of help, to call the police who will coordinate with firefighters and street department crews to do a rescue, if needed.