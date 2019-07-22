Babushka wearing buscias bearing brooms dance and sing, vendors offer alligator pierogi and leading the Pierogi Parade is the chairman of the festival dressed a grass skirt and coconut bra—that is, unless, the event coincides with his birthday. Then, in what makes sense only in the wacky world that is Whiting’s Pierogi Fest, he marches in his birthday suit.
“I do wear a towel,” says Tom Dabertin, the guy with the coconut bra and grass skirt hanging in his closet.
Dabertin, along with Marty Dybel and Darlene Beerling, founded the fest in celebration of Whiting’s Eastern European culture and added a little gentle humor that’s not only instantly recognizable to anyone from the area but also tugs at the heartstrings—women with curlers in their hair covered, since you are out in public after all, with a scarf, men with white socks and black shoes or sandals pushing lawn mowers and clotheslines strung from the local bank. It’s all so Region. And, in the ultimate ironic twist, Dabertin doesn’t even like pierogi.
The first fest was tiny — just a couple of polka bands, a precision lawn mower team, one pierogi booth that the founders had to staff and even do some of the cooking, one Slovak folk dance ensemble and little else.
Fast forward a quarter of a century to July 26-28 on 119th Street in Whiting. The Pierogi Fest, now the third largest festival in Indiana, is expected to attract about 325,000 during its three-day run.
“The crowd grows about 5 to 10% growth each year,” says Dabertin. “Last year, some of our food vendors started running out of food. We saw a 13% increase in sales at our beer garden last year. We’re getting statistical data that restaurants, like Redamak’s in New Buffalo and other restaurants within a 25 mile radius or so, are seeing a 10 to 15% reduction during the fest.”
It’s easy to see why with all the food vendors on site. Among them:
Freddy’s Steakhouse is offering its Famous Poor Boy Steak Sandwich, Angus steak burger, Polish platter, pierogi and homemade chips. The Original Strudel Factory will be serving its sweet apple, cherry, cheese, apricot-almond, and pumpkin strudels as well as cinnamon sticks. Licorice lovers can choose from The Licorice Guy’s Gourmet Old Fashioned Licorice fresh-made in red, black, chocolate and cinnamon with a surprise possible.
Jill Sadlak, owner of Jill’s Sweets & Treats, is offering tasty and easy-to-eat desserts on a stick including chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate frozen covered cheesecake, frozen chocolate covered bananas, chocolate covered cherries, chocolate covered blueberries, chocolate covered bacon, chocolate covered pretzel rods and caramel apples.
Sarah Ste. Marie, owner of Ste. Marie Concessions, is featuring, pierogi including its specialty—a Loaded Pierogi, a potato cheddar pierogi that's boiled, sautéed in butter, and topped with cheese, sour cream, bacon and chives.
Pierogi Fest events include The Polka Parade on Friday, Mr. Pierogi and The Doughboys and Mr. Pierogi Songfest on Saturday and Sunday’s Pierogi Toss and Pierogi Eating Contest. Entertainment options include Ron Smolen Polka Group, Visions of Santana, Slovak International Dancers, Take Five, Fusion, Buscia Cooking Show, Whiting Idol and Eddie Korosa & The Boys from Illinois.
“There’s always something to do,” says Dabertin. “It’s an amazing time.”