Dunes National Park offers new hiking challenge

A new hiking challenge, "Diana's Dare," kicks off with an online event at 2 p.m. March 25 at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Those who log on will learn why the park has renamed a West Beach sand dune in honor of the legendary Diana of the Dunes and is daring visitors to try and hike to the top.

More than 100 years ago, Alice Mabel Gray left her city life in Chicago, choosing instead to live in an abandoned shanty along the wild shoreline of the Indiana Dunes.

For the next 10 years, as she explored her beloved Dunes, she withstood both natural hardships and those created by a relentless, sensation-driven press. She became known as “Diana of the Dunes,” and her exploits in the Region have since become the stuff of legends, ghost stories, and books.

Those logging on will get a preview of this challenging new trail experience and learn more about the life and legacy of Alice Gray. See a preview of a selfie station and the trail’s spectacular views of Lake Michigan.

The Diana’s Dare Trail Challenge is made possible through a partnership between Indiana Dunes Tourism, the Friends of Indiana Dunes and Indiana Dunes National Park.