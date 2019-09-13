MERRILLVILLE — The proposed Savannah Cove duplex subdivision won’t create new flooding troubles or sanitary sewer problems in the nearby Turkey Creek neighborhood.
That was the message provided by stormwater and sanitary sewer experts during an hour-and-a-half-long discussion at Tuesday’s Plan Commission workshop.
“This subdivision will only make things better,” Bill Touchette, attorney for the Merrillville Conservancy District, said of the project planned for 48 acres of property north of 73rd Avenue.
Turkey Creek residents last month told the Plan Commission they have experienced flooding issues and sanitary sewer backups following rain events, and they are worried the proposed 72-lot duplex community could make those problems worse.
Matt Lake, executive director of Merrillville’s Stormwater Utility, said the stormwater system planned for Savannah Cove accommodates for runoff from that site, as well as some properties in Turkey Creek, which will help the neighborhood.
Lake also indicated flooding that has occurred in Turkey Creek has been caused by leaves and other debris blocking storm sewers. The town has cleared those sewers when alerted to blockages.
Chuck Stojakovich, MCD’s district coordinator, said preliminary examination shows the sanitary system can handle the flow that will come from Savannah Cove, and it won’t travel through lines in Turkey Creek.
“We’re ready to go with it,” Stojakovich said of Savannah Cove.
Touchette said the sewage backups Turkey Creek residents experience are caused by home drainage systems, such as sump pumps, gutters and footing tiles, being illegally connected to the sanitary lines in the neighborhood.
“They’re not supposed to be there,” he said.
He said MCD has done smoke testing to identify the illegal hookups and has had residents disconnect them.
There are occasions in which it’s difficult to locate the illegal connections. Touchette said there also have been situations in which homeowners have disconnected sump pumps from the sanitary lines but reconnected them later.
Stojakovich said MCD regularly examines, cleans and repairs its sewer lines in Turkey Creek.
“We do whatever needs to be done,” he said.
Stojakovich estimated there have been more than 200 pipe patches during the last four to five years in that area.
Lake recommended those who continue to experience backups should have check valves installed in their homes. Those valves would stop sewage from entering lines in homes when the system is inundated.
Although officials have indicated the development won’t affect drainage or sanitary service in Turkey Creek, there are some residents who remain opposed to the development. Some said they believe the town doesn’t need more residential development.
Commission member Brian Dering said the Savannah Cove property has had the appropriate zoning for duplexes for decades.
As long as ALPS Enterprises, which is pursuing the project, complies with town ordinances and other regulations, the commission couldn’t turn down the subdivision request ALPS is seeking for the development.
“There’s not a lot we can do with a private piece of property,” Dering said.
The commission is scheduled to vote on the subdivision request at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.