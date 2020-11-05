Dyer approves 2021 budget in narrow vote

DYER — A rocky meeting led to the narrow approval of the town's 2021 budget.

During a special meeting on Oct. 28, the Town Council discussed next year's budget, which includes a 5.9% increase to the town's general fund.

Overall the town's budget, which includes bonds, saw an increase of 16.3%, totaling $39.6 million for 2021.

When the matter was brought to a vote, Councilman Bob Starkey voiced concerns over the budget, namely a $336,000 increase in the town's circuit breaker tax cap.

"This is entirely inappropriate that the council was not brought in at any stage of this. I am entirely, 100% uncomfortable with voting for this other than the fact that it appears that it needs to be voted on," Starkey said.

"We have pages of budget here that we've never reviewed, that we've never been walked through, and this was an absolute, total failure of the management of this town."

Starkey later added he doesn't know what the impact of the increase would be, but "somebody, some project in this town is going to get hosed."