Dyer approves 2021 budget in narrow vote
Dyer approves 2021 budget in narrow vote

Dyer Town Hall

Dyer Town Hall

 Provided

DYER — A rocky meeting led to the narrow approval of the town's 2021 budget. 

During a special meeting on Oct. 28, the Town Council discussed next year's budget, which includes a 5.9% increase to the town's general fund. 

Overall the town's budget, which includes bonds, saw an increase of 16.3%, totaling $39.6 million for 2021. 

When the matter was brought to a vote, Councilman Bob Starkey voiced concerns over the budget, namely a $336,000 increase in the town's circuit breaker tax cap. 

"This is entirely inappropriate that the council was not brought in at any stage of this. I am entirely, 100% uncomfortable with voting for this other than the fact that it appears that it needs to be voted on," Starkey said.

"We have pages of budget here that we've never reviewed, that we've never been walked through, and this was an absolute, total failure of the management of this town." 

Starkey later added he doesn't know what the impact of the increase would be, but "somebody, some project in this town is going to get hosed."

Town Manager Tom DeGiulio, who wasn't present at the meeting and later joined by phone, said the town is going to have to figure out a way to move things into the general fund. 

"The idea was that we either have to replace that revenue in some fashion or reduce expenses. The budget that we proposed, as I said to you at the public hearing, was a budget that is conservatively done in the sense that ... we want to make sure we get our maximum levy and our taxes," DeGiulio said.

DeGiulio later The Times he believes more homes fell into the category for the tax cap for 2021. 

In 2021, the town likely will see decreases to many of its funds, including local roads and streets, parks and recreation and motor vehicle highway.

DeGiulio said the town is looking for ways to "shore up" the motor vehicle highway fund, which receives dollars from gas and property taxes.

The town expects to fall short on gas tax revenue in 2021, and is anticipating its local option income tax to see a downturn in 2022, DeGiulio said, adding Dyer is making moves in 2021 to prepare for 2022.

The Council ultimately approved the budget 3-2, with councilmen Steve Kramer and Eric Schultz voting no. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

