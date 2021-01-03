Dyer council OKs temporary change to overtime payout for volunteer firefighters

As a temporary solution while the town works to find a method that minimizes the risk of underpaying employees, the town would calculate overtime based on "the highest regular hourly rate of pay that each employee receives during each work week," according to the ordinance.

Councilman Eric Schultz, D-Ward 2, questioned why the ordinance explicitly states the measure is intended to last only while the town develops a suitable form to calculate blended-rate overtime in accordance with the Fair Labor Standards Act.

"It hems us in, it locks us into a direction that — six months from now we might find that there is no better way to do what we're doing. So why include that line in there?" Schultz, who was present via Zoom, asked.

DeGiulio said the line provides the town a transition to clarify how it determines overtime pay for blended-rate employees.

"We're going to study it to make sure there is no better way to do it. I don't like this way of doing it. I think it's unfair to the other firefighters," DeGiulio said.

"We're looking at what other people are doing, and then we'll come back to you with a report. It may very well be that this is the way to do it," he later said.