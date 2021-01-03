Dyer council OKs temporary change to overtime payout for volunteer firefighters

DYER — The town has temporarily changed the way it pays employees who also serve on the Dyer Volunteer Fire Department.
During a recent Town Council meeting, the Council considered Ordinance No. 2020-24, which establishes a temporary method of calculating overtime pay for blended-rate employees — a town employee who works in more than one town position and receives different hourly pay for each position.
The ordinance, an amendment to the town's 2021 salary ordinance, stems from compensating volunteer firefighters who also hold jobs with other town departments.
In a Dec. 18 email to the Town Council, Town Manager Tom DeGiulio said the town doesn't have a clear policy on how to pay employees who also are volunteer firefighters.
"We do not have a formal program to have regular employees respond to calls during daytime hours. We have had two employees at different times that were in this position over the years," DeGiulio wrote in the email.
Without a formal method on the books, DeGiulio said the clerk-treasurer began paying employees their regular job classification rate, typically at overtime, for fire calls.
In the email, DeGiulio noted he believes the aforementioned practice is incorrect and unfair to other employees.
As a temporary solution while the town works to find a method that minimizes the risk of underpaying employees, the town would calculate overtime based on "the highest regular hourly rate of pay that each employee receives during each work week," according to the ordinance.
Councilman Eric Schultz, D-Ward 2, questioned why the ordinance explicitly states the measure is intended to last only while the town develops a suitable form to calculate blended-rate overtime in accordance with the Fair Labor Standards Act.
"It hems us in, it locks us into a direction that — six months from now we might find that there is no better way to do what we're doing. So why include that line in there?" Schultz, who was present via Zoom, asked.
DeGiulio said the line provides the town a transition to clarify how it determines overtime pay for blended-rate employees.
"We're going to study it to make sure there is no better way to do it. I don't like this way of doing it. I think it's unfair to the other firefighters," DeGiulio said.
"We're looking at what other people are doing, and then we'll come back to you with a report. It may very well be that this is the way to do it," he later said.
Town Attorney Adam Sedia added the ordinance was drafted as presented to show the town has something on the books while a final arrangement is sorted out.
The Council adopted the ordinance 4-0. Councilman Bob Starkey, R-Ward 1, was absent.
The Council also adopted an ordinance to create a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund, as well as accepted donations and 2021 appointments to town boards and commissions.
