If you have ideas about how to improve the community environment of Dyer, the Dyer Community…

George Bibich Elementary School was one of seven Indiana schools to receive the U.S. Departm…

Known as the little community with a big heart, Dyer is making some big moves to improve the…

A lot of the victims were standing under or near a tree and on golf courses or other open areas.

The worst months are June, July and August, and, of the 272 victims in the past decade, 213 (78 percent) were men.

That number has shrunk dramatically over the years. In the past decade, the highest toll was 40 in 2016. A year later the nation had just 16.

According to the National Weather Service, which started keeping records of the number of people killed by lightning in the 1940s, reported 432 died from lightning in 1943, mostly farm workers.

Neighboring systems

Other area communities have installed similar warning systems on a limited level.

St. John Town Manager Steve Kil said warning sirens are set up on the fire station to warn those in nearby Civic Park, at Heartland Park and Schilton Hills Park. Kil said the sites were chosen because those are the parks where the organized sports activities take place, and the sirens have been in place since 2006. The sirens can be heard for about a mile, so most of the town is within earshot of the warnings when they sound.

“The system seems to be accurate and sensitive,” Kil said. “They don’t have to see a storm. They just have to sense the atmospheric conditions are right for it to occur. As the town grows, we will have to expand the system. Possibly in the next year or so.”

Munster also has had the system for many years with sirens at the town’s major parks and at all the schools “where people are congregating outdoors,” a spokesman said. Schererville has one in Rohrman Park, the town’s biggest and busiest park.

O’Shea said of Dyer’s system, “It’s still fairly new, and one thing we will do this year is gauge it to see when the alarm sounds and see if everyone can hear it. Thor Guard mapped it out where the horns need to be so all can hear it.

“When we were deciding on the system, it was decided it should be for the whole town and not just for the sports fields although it will impact the sports fields the most. It’s supposed to be a positive thing for everyone.

“The investment was well worth it,” O’Shea said. “It will help the town now and into the future.”