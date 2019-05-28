DYER — Dyer officials are in “clean up mode” following Monday’s tornado that left streets li…

3 to 7 p.m. – Acoustic Ditty on second stage

5:30 to 9 p.m. – Sound Connection on main stage

2 to 5 p.m. – Dixie Crush on main stage

1 to 10 p.m. – Food vendors and beer garden

1 to 9 p.m. – Carnival rides ($25 wrist bands from 1 to 5 and $20 last blast special from 6 to 9) and midway games

5 to 9 p.m. – Billy Wayne on second stage

8 to 11 p.m. – Jerica Paliga on main stage

4:30 to 7 p.m. – 5'N'Time on main stage

2:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Dyer Winder Ensemble on main stage

2 to 11:30 p.m. – Food vendors and beer garden

2 to 11 p.m. – Carnival rides ($25 wrist bands from 2 to 6 p.m.) and midway games

5 to 9 p.m. – Jakob sings the classics on second stage

8 to 11 p.m. – Together on main stage

5 to 11:30 p.m. – Food vendors and beer garden

5 to 11 p.m. – Carnival rides and midway games

7 to 10:30 p.m. – Little Giants on main stage

6:40 p.m. – Tribute to veterans and first responders on main stage

5 to 10:30 p.m. – Carnival rides ($25 wrist band night), midway games, food vendors and beer garden

8:30 to 10 p.m. – Movie in the park “Mary Poppins Returns”

Summer Fest is held in Pheasant Hills Park on Hart Street at Park Manor Drive. Here's a schedule of events:

More things to do

Summer Fest isn't the only thing heating up Dyer. The Dyer Department of Parks & Recreation keeps things hopping with events:

Free summer concert series

Concerts take place 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Pheasant Hills Park unless otherwise noted

June 18 – Time Bandits

June 25 – Jack Whittle and Band

July 9 – Good Clean Fun

July 16 – The Sting Rays

July 23 – Breaking Dawn Band

July 30 – Chris Peters

Aug. 6 – Crawford's Daughter (performance during National Night Out celebration at Central Park, 900 Central Park Blvd.)

Those attending the concerts are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Food will be available for purchase.

Central Park sale

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27 (set-up starts at 6:30 a.m.) at Central Park, 900 Central Park Blvd.

Participants are welcome to sell their unused items. There is a general sales area as well as a designated area for children to sell toys, books, games, bikes, clothing and other items.

Registration is required, and the cost to participate is $20. Fee includes advertising and signage for the event.

8-foot tables can be rented for $8 each.

Rain date is Aug. 3.