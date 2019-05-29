Snapshots

Central Park

The 72-acre parcel was originally purchased by the Town’s Redevelopment Commission. “We envision the park to one day be the ultimate community gathering point of Dyer,” said Tom DeGiulio, town manager.

The town has three baseball fields and is currently constructing the fourth. The park board, town council, and redevelopment commission have invested significant time and care into the comprehensive plan for the park.

“Plans include soccer fields and a sports complex to complement the ball fields,” DeGiulio said. “We’re also going to have a large tract set aside for recreation and entertainment.”

The construction of Fire Station 2 in the northeast corner of the property along 213th Street will be one of the first projects. “We need to invest extensive infrastructure construction for the firehouse,” DeGiulio said. “Safety is our top priority, so that work is at the top of the list.” A groundbreaking date is to be determined.

“When Central Park is complete, it will be both a sports complex and a community recreational gathering point,” DeGiuloio said. “We envision a location for festivals, concerts, and other family activities.”

Hoosier Sports of America

Eric Graves purchased Hoosier Sports from Judy Hein in 2015. “I’m a high school teacher, and school athletics has always been a big passion of mine,” he said. “When the opportunity came up to buy the store, it was really a no-brainer.”

Hoosier Sports, at 1514 Joliet, is the region’s go-to for embroidery, trophies, screen prints, promotional items, and a wide variety of sportswear.

“We do all of our own engraving right here in the store,” Graves said. “We also handle sublimation, which allows you to add digital color to plaques. It’s very unique and makes your creation special.”

Graves and his team handle much more than school sports. “Many people don’t know that we do quite a lot of work for our Dyer Police Department,” he said. “We have a great relationship with the police, and it’s always an honor to be able to help them with their needs.”

Hoosier Sports also handles orders for the local military and other organizations including youth groups and the Down Syndrome Association.

“We always enjoy the opportunity to be part of our community and help organizations celebrate their accomplishments.”

Your Style Barber Shop

Joe Sannasardo has been dishing out straight razor shaves and free aggravation for 60 years. “Everyone loves the shave I can provide,” he said. “The aggravation, depends on the customer.”

Sannasardo’s sense of humor, along with his old-school shave and a haircut special, helps bring in business. He went to barber school and worked in downtown Chicago for many years when he was first licensed.

"But then the Beatles invasion kind of forced many of us to get out of it for a while," he said. "But no matter what business I was in, I always had a barber chair."

Even as he worked in the construction industry, Sannasardo would designate one Sunday a month for cutting the hair of his regular customers.

"One guy would bring lunch meat; another would bring beer. They would come over to my house, we would watch a game and I'd give 30 haircuts," he said.

In 2004, Sannasardo opened Your Style Barber Shop at 1514 Joliet St., just five minutes from his home.

"I called my shop by that name because that's what I do — I give the people whatever style they want," he said. "I do things the old-fashion way, clippers over comb. Barbers today are afraid of a straight razor; they won't give a shave. That old saying, 'shave and haircut' is practically gone."

Along with the free aggravation, Sannasardo provides cookies and coffee for customers and visitors who want to sit and chat.

Deborah Johnson Photography

Debbie Bombin has had the good fortune to do what she loves for a living since 2005.

“I also own Image Perfect Photography, which focuses on schools and sports,” she said. “After a few years, I really wanted to expand my creativity into weddings and formal portraits. I decided it would be easier to separate the types of photography if I opened a separate business.”

Bombin learned her skills from her mother, who also ran a home-based photography business for many years. “After I graduated college, I knew that I wanted to do what I had already been doing for years. It’s a blessing to be able to use my creativity in this way.”

Weddings are more personal and intimate, allowing Bombin to use art as an expression of the special day. “I bring my personal passion to the art,” she said. “It’s thrilling to make someone so happy through the eye of the lens.”

Bombin also offers references for planners, DJ’s, and other event specialists. “I’ve made quite a few contacts over the years, and I only refer someone that I know does quality work,” she said. “If it helps my client and makes things a little easier, I’m glad to be able to assist.”

She Fit Studio

Cheryl Nelson has been a fitness professional and personal trainer for years. She’s thrilled to be able to bring She Fit Studio to women of Northwest Indiana. At 14785 W. 101st Ave., the boutique is the leading edge of women’s fitness.

“Over the years, I was a general manager at two fitness studios,” Nelson said.

Nelson explains that She Fit understands that real workouts require focus and commitment, hence the reason She Fit is an all-women's studio. “This allows women to focus on their individual goals in a nonjudgmental and comfortable atmosphere,” she said. “We make working out fun but effective, giving you the opportunity to reach your most difficult goals through our intense full body workouts.”

At She Fit, group fitness allows accountability, consistency, and support, making everyone stronger together. “Regardless of age, fitness level, or size, You Fit at She Fit!” Nelson said.

Sessions at She Fit are customized to be most effective, Nelson said. Programmed workouts are designed to maximize efficiency and deliver results.

White Rhino Bar & Grill

Close to the state line at 101 Joliet St., the family-friendly restaurant and bar is celebrating 11 years in Dyer. “This is a fantastic location for several reasons,” said manager Ryan Glowacki. “The biggest reason we love it here are the wonderful people that make up this community.”

White Rhino is much more than just a bar. It offers a full lunch and dinner menu that includes gourmet entrees, pasta dishes, and homemade soup daily. The balcony has a great party room atmosphere and is available for private occasions. Catering is offered.

There are events going on every night of the week, including wine tasting, Zumba, canvas painting, live music, bingo and trivia games, an open mic gig and karaoke, and a weekend DJ.

Glowacki said that working with town officials has always been a pleasant experience. “They want to help businesses succeed,” he said. “They appreciate family friendly places like White Rhino, which makes for a great relationship.”

White Rhino also is big on community involvement. A member of the Dyer Chamber of Commerce, it participates in fundraisers, takes donation requests, and is always ready to help.

The bar offers more than 110 different brands of beer accompanied by 20 high-definition televisions for watching sports and other favorites.