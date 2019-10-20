Dyer man killed after crashing motorcycle into back of pickup truck on I-65

MERRILLVILLE — A Dyer man died after crashing a motorcycle into the back of a pickup truck early Sunday on Interstate 65, just north of U.S. 30, police said.
Michael Derby, 26, was riding a 2018 Yamaha motorcycle north on I-65 in the right lane about 1 a.m. when he drifted into the middle lane and hit the back of a 2016 Ford F-150 driven by Zachary Goldak, 20 of Crown Point, who was also northbound, Indiana State Police said.
Derby, who had been speeding, lost control of the motorcycle, struck a guardrail on the right side of the road and came to rest on the shoulder, police said.
The motorcycle slid across I-65 and came to rest on the left shoulder, about 500 feet from the crash scene.
A Lake County coroner's deputy pronounced Derby dead at the scene from blunt force trauma. The death was ruled an accident, the coroner's office said.
You have free articles remaining.
Goldak was not injured.
Toxicology results are pending for both drivers, which is standard practice, police said.
Traffic was diverted off northbound I-65 until about 5:30 a.m. for investigation and cleanup, police said.