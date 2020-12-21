Dyer moves to hire full-time fire chief

DYER — The town is looking to change its fire department staffing.

During a recent meeting, the Town Council agreed to begin accepting applications for a full-time fire chief. The applications are set to close Jan. 15, 2021.

The town's current fire chief, Thad Stutler, is part time.

The proposal was presented by Councilman Bob Starkey, R-Ward 1, who said he's looking forward to helping take the fire department to the next level.

"I just want to preface this by saying that I want to acknowledge that the fire department is an integral part of the success of Dyer," Starkey said. "I want to commend all of their staff for the hard work that they do and the commitments that they have to the town of Dyer."

Starkey later told The Times the request wasn't a public rebuke of any fire department leadership or staff.

"When we have a department as successful as the Dyer Police Department, I think the next step is to bring that fire department to that level," Starkey said after the meeting. "It's hard to do that without the commitment of a full-time chief. ... We want to make sure that we're not leaving anything on the table."