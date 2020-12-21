Dyer moves to hire full-time fire chief

DYER — The town is looking to change its fire department staffing.
During a recent meeting, the Town Council agreed to begin accepting applications for a full-time fire chief. The applications are set to close Jan. 15, 2021.
The town's current fire chief, Thad Stutler, is part time.
The proposal was presented by Councilman Bob Starkey, R-Ward 1, who said he's looking forward to helping take the fire department to the next level.
"I just want to preface this by saying that I want to acknowledge that the fire department is an integral part of the success of Dyer," Starkey said. "I want to commend all of their staff for the hard work that they do and the commitments that they have to the town of Dyer."
Starkey later told The Times the request wasn't a public rebuke of any fire department leadership or staff.
"When we have a department as successful as the Dyer Police Department, I think the next step is to bring that fire department to that level," Starkey said after the meeting. "It's hard to do that without the commitment of a full-time chief. ... We want to make sure that we're not leaving anything on the table."
The request was approved 4-1, with Town Council President Mary Tanis voting no.
"Our fire chief, his family, has helped Dyer for many generations," Tanis said after the meeting.
Stutler told The Times after the meeting he was "a little surprised" by the request for a full-time chief. Stutler has been with the fire department for 33 years and became the fire chief in December 2005.
"I definitely plan on staying with the department," Stutler said by phone. "I would hope to be a candidate for the position."
Stutler declined to comment further.
The council also agreed unanimously to set a range of salaries for a full-time fire chief.
"This being something that we have not had, we have one rate in the current salary ordinance," said Councilman Eric Schultz, D-Ward 2. "I would like to have some thoughtful discussion and debate over if a range would be more appropriate because we don't know the level of experience that we might get from applicants for that position."
The town's 2021 salary ordinance, which was adopted and approved unanimously by the council last week, includes two salary options for a fire chief.
Per the ordinance, a part-time fire chief would make $14,003.88 annually, while a full-time chief would earn $67,638.22 annually.
According to the most recent Indiana Gateway employee compensation data, Stutler was paid $32,510.74 in 2019.
