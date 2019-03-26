DYER — Dyer is a 6.2-square-mile piece of the puzzle that makes up the Region, packed with parks, businesses and neighborhoods that make it a thriving community.
"Dyer has many key attractions that make it inviting for residents, new and long term, like reasonable taxes, stable housing values, a wide variety of housing choices, low crime rates and good public services," Dyer Town Manager Tom DeGiulio, said. "The town is also working aggressively to update community infrastructure and park upgrades."
Dyer has been rated as the third-safest community in Indiana and was recently ranked as the fourth-best place to live in the state by independent organizations.
"I think the thing that makes Dyer special is the pride that many residents take in working and living in our community," DeGiulio said. "People feel safe, as reported by our National Citizen Survey."
When residents were asked what they like most about living in Dyer, many of them talked about quality schools, safe neighborhoods and housing affordability.
Kim Mettache has been a Dyer resident for 20 years and has grown close to other neighborhood families throughout the years.
“I would have to say the best thing about Dyer is the awesome friendships I’ve made from meeting parents from my children’s sports,” Mettache said. “We even went to Florida for spring break with about 30 of us. Our kids are now grown. ... I love that we are in the top 100 places to live in the U.S., top five in schools, top five places to live in Indiana and No. 1 in safest place to live—And that some houses sell in 24 hours or less. It’s the place to be.”
Because Dyer is so close to the Illinois state border, Illinois residents looking to move to Indiana often choose the town as their new home.
Pam Sieldler said she moved to Dyer from Illinois in May, opting to move to Indiana because of lower taxes.
“Since moving here, I like how community-focused Dyer and the surrounding towns are. There are so many community events that are planned, and it's nice to see how many people attend them,” Pam Siedler of Dyer said. “I also like how you can drive 10 to 15 minutes and feel like you are in rural America, then drive a different direction 10 to 15 minutes and are in suburbia U.S.A. And the third largest city in the country is about an hour away.”
Alfredo Garcia said he left Calumet City because of the rise in crime and moved his young family to Dyer years back.
“We have met so many people who care and look out for you,” Garcia said. “Police have always been on top of things, always making sure it's safe and it stays safe. Where else does the police department call you on your cell to inform you that your garage door is open? Living here has been amazing. Not once do I regret moving my family here.”
Dyer has 204 acres of park land covering 22 parks, in which 15 of them have playgrounds and pavilions, Michael O'Shea, director of parks and recreation for Dyer, said.
Northgate Community Park, at 618 Northgate Drive, has multiple athletic fields and courts for Dyer's sports teams and Central Park, at 900 Central Park Boulevard, offers a place for pooches to play with a dog park.
Pheasant Hills, at 2301 Hart St., has a concrete skate park, and Elmer Miller, at 222 Schulte St., has a newly redone playground and bocce ball court.
O'Shea said many of the playgrounds have been recently renovated with new equipment.
The department also recently planted 100 trees in various parks through the CommuniTree Program, he said.
There are many ongoing projects, O'Shea said, including playground renovations and the planting of more trees in Dyer's outdoor recreational spaces.
As weather warms up, the Movies in the Parks Series will bring families out to enjoy a film under the open sky at Dyer's parks and the Summer Concert Series spotlights local bands to play public concerts.
For the last three years, the town has been investing $4 million to $6 million each year in improvement projects, DeGiulio said. From maintenance projects to parks beautification, the town tackles several improvements annually.
"One of the biggest resident concerns that were identified in our recent National Citizen Survey is the need for greater connectivity within the community," DeGiulio said. "This means sidewalks, bike and pedestrian trails that connect the community both within and to outside areas."
Right now the town is looking to develop in the commercial areas along Calumet and Sheffield avenues, north of U.S. 30, DeGiulio said.
"We have seen a nice influx of locally-owned businesses being built," he said. "These include restaurants and medical providers. In addition, a new development specializing in elderly care and living is joining the existing facilities that serve this growing segment of the economy."