Dyer, St. John and Crown Point are among the safest cities in Indiana

A study by the security systems review website Security Baron found that Dyer, St. John and Crown Point ranked among the safest cities in Indiana.
Dyer placed fourth statewide and first in Northwest Indiana with a 1.95 citizen-to-officer ratio, 0.25 violent crimes per 1,000 people and 8.51 property crimes per 1,000 people. Violent crime in Dyer has fallen by 0.13% and property crimes by 2.44%.
Town manager Thomas DeGiulio said Dyer has consistently ranked in the top five or 10 safest communities in the state.
"We always say it is always a ‘shared achievement with the public safety programs and the ever-vigilant residents of our community,’" he said. "We are observant of the areas around us both in Indiana and Illinois. We are always looking at ways to stay ahead of the curve. In addition to emphasizing visibility in neighborhood patrols, contact with residents, presence in schools and traffic enforcement, we face the challenge of having busy U.S. 30 running east and west through the center of the community."
The Dyer Town Council always looks at way to "intelligently invest resources in public safety," DeGiulio said.
"It isn’t just about having officers on the street," he said. "The key is to make every officer equipped to do their job as effectively as possible. Later this year we will be adding License Plate Reader technology in several key locations entering and leaving the community. This will be an investment of over $150,000 over the next few years. The LPR data of wanted or stolen vehicles are available to other departments in the area. This investment is over and above the many surveillance cameras at key intersections."
St. John was fifth in the Hoosier state with a citizen-to-officer ratio of 1.17, 0.12 violent crimes per 1,000 residents and 8.35 property crimes per 1,000 people, according to Security Baron.
Crown Point placed 10th in Indiana with a citizen-to-officer ratio of 1.53, 0.34 violent crimes per 1,000 residents and 11.33 property crimes per 1,000 people.
Valparaiso was 17th, Cedar Lake 18th, Munster 23rd, Lake Station 34th, Highland 39th and Merrillville 43rd, the study found.
"It’s always nice to be recognized for being the safe and stable community our residents deserve," Munster Town Manager Dustin Anderson said.
Gary ranked 53rd with a median income of $29,293, a rate of 6.21 violent crimes per 1,000 residents, 34.05 property crimes per 1,000 people and a citizen-to-officer ratio of 2.35. East Chicago was 54th with a median income of $30,205, 6.66 violent crimes per 1,000 residents, 34.56 property crimes per 1,000 residents and a citizen-to-officer ratio of 3.12.
Hobart came in 57th out of 63 cities ranked with a median income of $58,366, 3.31 violent crimes per 1,000 residents, 41.65 property crimes per 1,000 people and a citizen-to-officer ratio of 2.35.
Hammond was 58th statewide with a median income of $44,427, 6.35 violent crimes per 1,000 residents, 39.14 property crimes per 1,000 people and a citizen-to-officer ratio of 2.69.