1 dead after crashing into ditch in Dyer, police say

DYER — One person has died at a hospital after a crash off Sheffield Avenue in Dyer Thursday night.

At 7:46 p.m. Thursday first responders were called to a crash at 8551 Sheffield Avenue in Dyer, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

The crash involved a vehicle that had ended up in a ditch. One adult driver was taken to a local hospital and was later declared dead, police said.

No one else was injured in the wreck. The identity of the person has not yet been released pending the notification of family members.

The incident is under investigation and limited information was immediately available.

