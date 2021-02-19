 Skip to main content
1 dead after crashing into ditch in Dyer, police say
1 dead after crashing into ditch in Dyer, police say

Once person was declared dead at a hospital following the crash. 

DYER — One person has died at a hospital after a crash off Sheffield Avenue in Dyer Thursday night. 

At 7:46 p.m. Thursday first responders were called to a crash at 8551 Sheffield Avenue in Dyer, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.  

The crash involved a vehicle that had ended up in a ditch. One adult driver was taken to a local hospital and was later declared dead, police said.

No one else was injured in the wreck. The identity of the person has not yet been released pending the notification of family members. 

The incident is under investigation and limited information was immediately available. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

