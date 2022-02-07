 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
30-year-old woman reported missing in Dyer, police say

Jeanna Marie Macocha 

 Joseph S. Pete

DYER — A 30-year-old woman is reported missing in Dyer.

Police are pleading for the public's help in finding her.

The Dyer Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for Jeanna Marie Macocha, who turns 31 years old in a few weeks.

She was last seen at Franciscan Health Dyer near U.S. 30 and the Illinois state line.

"Jenna was last seen leaving Franciscan Health Dyer, on foot, north toward U.S. Rt. 30," Dyer police said in a press release. "Jenna was wearing blue jeans and black shoes."

No further description was provided.

Anyone who is aware of Macocha's current whereabouts is encouraged to immediately call the Dyer Police Dispatch at 219-660-0000.

