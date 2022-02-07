30-year-old woman reported missing in Dyer, police say

DYER — A 30-year-old woman is reported missing in Dyer.
Police are pleading for the public's help in finding her.
The Dyer Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for Jeanna Marie Macocha, who turns 31 years old in a few weeks.
She was last seen at Franciscan Health Dyer near U.S. 30 and the Illinois state line.
"Jenna was last seen leaving Franciscan Health Dyer, on foot, north toward U.S. Rt. 30," Dyer police said in a press release. "Jenna was wearing blue jeans and black shoes."
No further description was provided.
Anyone who is aware of Macocha's current whereabouts is encouraged to immediately call the Dyer Police Dispatch at 219-660-0000.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Nisi Greek Taverna, La Dilla, Dunkin’ Donuts and Five Iron Golf opening; Casa Blanca closed
Open
'A spirit of Greek hospitality'
Lemon rice soup
Open
Closed to dine-in
Coming soon
Coming soon
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: TGI Friday's closes; Golden Bear revived; Popeye's, Jollibee and Fisherman's Island opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: TGI Friday's closes; Golden Bear revived; Popeye's, Jollibee and Fisherman's Island opening