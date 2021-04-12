Briar Ridge residents speak out against 'piecemeal' development

Residents argued Ordinance No. 2016-21 preserves the PUD they were sold on.

"Again, Briar Ridge is trying to piecemeal develop the golf course. It's not just open green space," said resident Katherine Garza, who also is a Lake County judge.

"When Briar Ridge was started, everyone was promised a golf course lot, or green easement; that's in all of the brochures. We spent lots of money on our lots because we knew that's what we were buying into, this PUD, and this PUD could not be changed without zoning changes."

Garza added residents aren't against all development.

"We're asking you to please protect our investment. We're not saying that it can never be developed, but we want to have a plan, and we want to have it done the right way, and not take golf course space and turn it into lots piecemeal," she said.

Mark Heaney, Briar Ridge Country Club vice president, said in six years Briar Ridge has developed five lots, and is seeking to develop additional lots on land owned by the country club.

"Nobody's view is blocked, actually. Not a single person's view is blocked, period," Heaney said of the proposed lots.