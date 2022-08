Crews battle blaze at Briar Ridge County Club, officials say

DYER — Dyer Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a house fire in Briar Ridge Country Club at 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

A passerby notified the dispatcher that a structure fire was occurring at 823 Killarney Dr., Fire Chief Joe Martin said. Martin said crews were met with heavy smoke coming from the roof of the 4,300-square-foot home.

"The initial crews made a fantastic knockdown to keep the fire contained to the attic space," he said.

Martin said the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is undetermined but may have been a potential lightning strike due to severe weather conditions, he said.

Assisting units at the scene included St. John Fire Department, Munster Fire Department, Lake Hills Fire Department, Crown Point Fire Rescue, Sauk Village Fire Chief Stephen Barrett and two Superior ambulances.