Dyer Democrats and Republicans prioritize infrastructure, public safety in Town Council races

DYER — Each of the incumbents in Dyer's 2nd, 4th and 5th wards will face challengers Tuesday.

Ward 2

Incumbent Democrat Alicia Myers is running against Republican Mary K. Timm.

Myers was appointed to the council in 2021 when Councilman Eric Schultz had to resign from his seat for moving out of Ward 2 into Ward 4.

Myers is a special-education teacher and a union member.

Timm works in compliance paperwork, is a police commissioner with the Dyer Police Department and a member of the Dyer in Bloom beautification organization.

Timm said she is passionate about making the town's parks accessible, wants to encourage public participation in local government and will put public safety first.

Ward 4

Incumbent Republican Mary Tanis has represented Ward 4 for 12 years. Her top priorities are keeping Dyer safe and encouraging economic development. Tanis started Dyer in Bloom, which helps attract business by beautifying the town.

Schultz, a Democrat, served as the Ward 2 councilman for a little over a year before he had to resign. If elected, he said, he would invest in the town's police and fire departments. However, Schultz said he would also like to emphasize projects that improve residents' overall quality of life and the town's general sense of community.

"For years I've heard about keeping Dyer safe and sound," he wrote in an email to the Times. "I believe that if our only goal is to keep Dyer safe and sound, we are merely surviving, not thriving."

Schultz said his priorities include fixing overdue infrastructure issues, maintaining accountability and timeliness on town construction projects and making the town more pedestrian- and bike-friendly.

Ward 5

Incumbent Democrat Steven Kramer said he will also focus on improving the town's bike-ability though a new trail that would connect the town to surrounding communities. Kramer served on the council from 2009 to 2012 and was elected again in 2019.

"I am very proud of my work on the Dyer Town Council. We stopp[ed] the wasteful spending of over $1 million for property on Calumet Avenue and utilized town-owned property in the northwest corner of Central Park," Kramer wrote in an email to the Times. "This allowed us to build a bigger and better fire station that also accommodates space for the police and the parks department."

Kramer is being challenged by Republican Annette Ludwig, who has served as president of the Rockwell Community Association for 16 years. If elected, she will maintain a dialogue with the public and focus on infrastructure improvements.