DYER — The first thing 10-year-old Mason Brewer remembers hearing was the sound of breaking glass.

His eyelids fluttered open around 1 a.m. inside his house on the 700 block of Hilbrich Court. The smell of smoke filled his nostrils as he felt the heat creeping toward him. He hopped up from the couch, rushed to unlock the front door and began to bang on the door of his parents’ bedroom, screaming, “fire!”

It took one minute and 30 seconds for Mason to wake up, alert his family of the imminent danger and lead them out of their house on the morning of Memorial Day. If not for Mason’s ability to warn his family with diligence and ease, they might not have made it out in time.

His actions and quick thinking saved his family’s life on the morning of May 29, Dyer Fire Chief Joe Martin said. Martin acknowledged the 10-year-old’s bravery with the distinguished title of “Honorary Firefighter” at a ceremony Tuesday at the Dyer Fire Department.

“People talk about firefighters being brave, being courageous,” Martin said. “This kid got his whole family out, calm, cool and collected.”

Some of Mason’s relatives drove up from Tennessee to attend the ceremony. His cousin and grandfather, who were also asleep in the home during the fire, were also in attendance. All were able to escape the home, uninjured.

Mason’s mom, Brittany, said she taught Mason and his 12-year-old brother, Ethan, how to escape the home in the event of a fire at the ages of four and six. She showed them how to exit if they were trapped upstairs, how to crouch in order to avoid smoke and where to meet outside the home.

“Mason followed it to a ‘T,’ Brewer said, ”of what I showed him when he was little.”

Brittany said she practiced the fire drills with her boys because she was a “paranoid” parent. However, Martin said rehearsing the procedures are necessary for all parents and children in the event of a fire.

“If Mason didn’t react the way he did, there could have been major injuries or even worse,” Martin said. “Hopefully, this story will show families how important it is to prepare for a situation like this.”

Test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors monthly or every two months, Martin said. Families should have contingency plans in the event of a fire, and parents should make sure their children know what to do and where to go.

“People don’t expect this to ever happen to them and get lulled into a sense of complacency,” Martin said. “If you don’t prepare for these things, you may not react well if it happens.”

The Brewer family recently moved into a townhouse as they await the reconstruction of their home. They lost all of their belongings in the fire, Brittany said, but she is surprised how well both of her children have handled the crisis. As for Honorary Firefighter Mason, he’s still riding the high from receiving his new title.

“We’re thankful for Mason. We’ll never forget that what he did for us,” Brittany said. “He gave us the head start that we needed to get out.”

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Demond Tyler Jacqueline White Kristina Schierberl Glynisha Shiel Byron Strong Dollie Tecaxco Semaj Reynolds Fred Parker Paige Perry Lawrence O'Toole Mathew Murphy Geoni McNeal Brett Miner Shanae McGee Wilbur Jenkins II Kerry Kirk Robert Mathena Nathaniel Guzman Joshua Hansen Bradley Heideman Kyanne Edwards Ollicia England Kenyatta Freeman Jr. Jacob Gould Antonio Cornejo Lashionda Bradley James Buhle Zakiya Coats Carlos Andrade Dierra Bluitt Jovon Sharp Demetrian Shorter Matthew Potocki Tonie Pattent Edward Macker Jerry Moore Christopher Hurley Leroy Jefferson III Edwin Macias Guerrero Patrick Hammack Mark Henderson Isabell Hernandez Lexi Adams Derrick Angelucci Cartrelle Sullivan Lap Dai Truong David Smith Candice Johnson Julie Lonngren Cody Nagel Tomislav Ristic Jonathan Igras John Gallagher Jr. Christina Brown Deanna Findley Danielle Ford Ramon Bridges Ian West Michael Wynter Maltese Tally John Stoddard Jr. Eric Skinner Angel Preacely Brian Riley Aarjione League Charles Moore Suzanne Krischke Marquita Ford Antonio Galvan Jason Brown John Berrios Jr. Laura Bobadilla Keith Bretthorst Lakisha Brooks Narcisa Apuyod Dan Rodriguez Michael Zivanovich Shaunese Rice Robert Lay III Loretta Bell Larry Gore Calvin Winfield Katelyn Zajeski Percy Perry Andrew Wilcox Javonni Avila Matthew Druzbicki Michael Kras Troy Sykes David Venzke Jr. Taylor Smith Gregory Phillips Jose Rivera Jr. Nicole Roge