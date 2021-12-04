Dyer fire, police train in each other’s shoes

Martin explained that fire personnel would be reviewing structure fire scenes. They also practiced emergency bailouts for "new-found respect of fire behavior and dynamics of a fire scene," the chief said.

Police also dressed in firefighter gear and learned how to "hit a hydrant," connecting it to hoses. A fire hose, they learned, can be 50-100 feet in length, and, when full, can hold 500 pounds of water.

Lt. Ben Stutler, a seven-year Dyer firefighter, hoped police learn "what we do. We want everyone to be safe. If they're at a fire, we want them to know what they should do and what they should not do."

Stutler continued, "We want to communicate what they must do to keep safe."

Patrolman Matt Gustafson, a three-year police veteran, said the training "will be great. There's a lot to learn. Hopefully this will help the fire department know we're on the scene a lot."

Firefighter Nicholas Minkema added, "I hope the police department understands how they might be able to help us. The goal today is mutual respect, so we can help both sides."

Minkema also wanted police to know "basic stuff" about firefighting, since police may arrive on the scene before fire crews.