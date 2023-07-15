DYER — Laurie Lafferty framed the tree-lined sidewalk with her hands.

“See how the shrubs and the trees soften the hardscape? It looks cared for, it looks safe. Then look over here,” Lafferty said, spinning to face the bare parking lot.

“If you pretend that there are no trees here and you’re just looking at the hardscape, that’s pretty desperate.”

That’s the goal of America in Bloom: help municipalities create a sense of community through beautification. Dyer has been an America in Bloom member community since 2015; in 2017 the town officially formed Dyer in Bloom, which then joined the Parks Department in 2022.

Dyer in Bloom consists of about 15 regular members. The volunteers, known as DIBs, maintain various flower beds in town, including outside the police station, fire station, Town Hall and at several parks. This year, DIBs have taken on some bigger projects — and America in Bloom is taking note.

Lafferty and fellow America in Bloom adviser Galen Gates spent Thursday and Friday touring Dyer as part of the town’s annual evaluation. They asked questions about town initiatives, saw several municipal projects and looked at a few residential gardens. In the fall they will give DIBs a list of recommendations on how they can improve the town even more.

Galen, who worked with the Chicago Botanic Gardens for 30 years, explained that America in Bloom uses seven categories to evaluate communities: floral display, landscaped areas, celebrating heritage, urban forestry, environmental initiatives, community vitality and overall impression.

“America in Bloom organizations do such a remarkable job of making their communities welcoming to visitors and making it better for the people who live there,” Lafferty said. “It’s more than just planting flowers.”

Using the recommendations from last year’s America in Bloom evaluation, DIBs launched a number of new initiatives, including the “Curb Appeal” awards. Members went around to Dyer’s five wards and chose five of the best-looking yards from each. Winning houses were listed on the Dyer Parks social media and were given yard signs.

DIBs are working to create a sensory garden and a butterfly garden at Dyer’s newly renovated Central Park. The sensory garden will feature various herbs and other plants that activate the senses. The butterfly garden will be filled with asters, goldenrod, butterfly weed and other native plants that butterflies feed on. Both gardens will be near the Gold Star Family veterans memorial, which will be installed at the end of August. The gardens will likely be planted in late fall.

“People can come to the memorial and have a quiet place to sit and think,” Town Council President Mary Tanis, R-4th, said.

During the tour Thursday morning, advisers also saw the Town Hall’s newly installed sign commemorating the Lincoln Highway; the partially complete splash pad, which is scheduled to open Aug. 19 behind Town Hall; and the town’s two-stage ditch.

The ditch, completed last fall, stretches from the southeast edge of Franciscan Health along Hart Street to the bridge near Plum Creek Center. For years, stormwater has rushed through Plum Creek, also known as Hart Ditch, spilling over the banks during extreme events. The two-stage ditch creates a flat floodplain zone that will store water, allowing it to soak into the soil gradually, reducing erosion.

A sidewalk has been installed alongside the ditch, 400 trees and 1,100 shrubs have been planted in the area, and there are plans to add benches and informational signage.

Last year, American in Bloom honored Dyer’s stormwater retention efforts by giving the town the Best Example of Protecting Water Resources Award. During America in Bloom’s annual symposium, member communities across the country receive awards.

Lafferty said 40 to 50 municipalities participate annually in America in Bloom. She got involved in the program when she moved to the California farming community of Arroyo Grande.

Even though she was not much of a gardener at the time, she joined Arroyo Grande in Bloom and helped the organization gradually transform the city. Streets that used to attract speeding cars and litter became filled with colorful planters and flowerbeds.

Beautification efforts can help lower crime rate, draw economic development and improve overall quality of life, Lafferty said.

“There’s just something about plants and greenery and taking care of things ... people tend to be more friendly,” Lafferty said, and beautification efforts show “that the people who live here love their community.”

A study conducted by researchers with University of Illinois found that Chicago public housing developments with more greenspace experienced less crime. Gates said the Chicago Botanic Garden would conduct programming in hospitals because research shows that access to gardening and plants can result in improved symptoms.

The Japanese practice of “forest bathing” involves spending time in nature to reduce stress levels.

“Your blood pressure drops, you are more relaxed, and your brain works better,” Gates explained. “People may not even notice the plants are there, but it makes them feel better.”

More information about Dyer in Bloom is available at

(hover over Government, then Committees).

PHOTOS: America in Bloom advisers tour Dyer