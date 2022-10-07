Dyer introduces first balanced budget 'in years'

DYER — The town's proposed budget for 2023 includes an additional employee for the fire department, new squad cars for police and a 3% raise for all town staff.
The town held a study session for the $36,842,564 budget Wednesday night. The proposed budget features a general fund of about $5.5 million as well as about $2 million in remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Because of rising inflation the town increased the police department's fuel budget by about 25%, Town Council President Bob Starkey, R-Ward 1, said.
The budget includes four new squad cars for the police department and an additional fulltime position for the fire department. In 2021, Dyer hired Joe Martin as the town's first full-time fire chief. Martin is currently the department's only full-time staff member, though there are 26 firefighters that are paid on an on-call basis.
A notice containing ice rink guidelines is attached to the entrance of Northgate Park's tennis courts on Tuesday afternoon. The rink will be reserved for skating only, as hockey-related activities are listed as prohibited.
A natural ice rink opened at Northgate Park in Dyer on Tuesday. The Dyer Parks and Recreation Department will update its Facebook page with further announcements regarding the community ice rink's hours.
Dyer has installed a new ice rink on the tennis courts at Northgate Park.
Two new ice rinks opened at Northgate Park this week.
Reinforced by sandbags and a plastic liner, Northgate Park's ice rink awaits skaters on its opening day on Tuesday in Dyer.
As of Tuesday, residents have access to two new community ice rinks at Northgate Park in Dyer. Availability for the outdoor space will be dependent on the weather.
Weather permitting, Dyer's new community ice rinks will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
A notice is attached to the fence of the tennis courts at Northgate Park in Dyer on Tuesday afternoon. The space will be occupied by public ice rinks for residents until late March.
Between a sledding hill and its new ice rinks, Northgate Park in Dyer provides ample space for various winter activities.
Located off Calumet Avenue in Dyer, the tennis courts at Northgate Park just became home to two new ice rinks.