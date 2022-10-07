Dyer introduces first balanced budget 'in years'

DYER — The town's proposed budget for 2023 includes an additional employee for the fire department, new squad cars for police and a 3% raise for all town staff.

The town held a study session for the $36,842,564 budget Wednesday night. The proposed budget features a general fund of about $5.5 million as well as about $2 million in remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Because of rising inflation the town increased the police department's fuel budget by about 25%, Town Council President Bob Starkey, R-Ward 1, said.

The budget includes four new squad cars for the police department and an additional fulltime position for the fire department. In 2021, Dyer hired Joe Martin as the town's first full-time fire chief. Martin is currently the department's only full-time staff member, though there are 26 firefighters that are paid on an on-call basis.

A 3% salary increase for all town staff and elected officials is in the proposed budget as well.

Starkey said the town's tax rate will either stay the same or decrease.

“How often do you hear that government taxes have dipped?" Starkey said. "We are pretty proud of that.”

Dyer's assessed valuation is now close to $1.1 billion, up from $800 million 10 years ago. Starkey added.

The proposed 2023 budget is the town's "first balanced budget in years," Starkey said. Dyer was able to balance by using the some $3.6 million in ARPA funds the town received to makeup lost revenue.

The Town Council will adopt the proposed budget during a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19.