Dyer man's disappearance sparks search

DYER — An emergency alert was broadcast for a missing Dyer man Wednesday evening.

The Dyer Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Raul Hernandez, 72, according to the alert broadcast.

He is described as a Hispanic man who is 6 feet tall, weighs 176 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Hernandez was last seen driving a light blue 2005 Suzuki Verona with an Indiana license plate of "460REW."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Dyer Police Department at 219-660-0000 or call 911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.