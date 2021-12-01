Dyer man's disappearance sparks search

DYER — An emergency alert was broadcast for a missing Dyer man Wednesday evening.
The Dyer Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Raul Hernandez, 72, according to the alert broadcast.
He is described as a Hispanic man who is 6 feet tall, weighs 176 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.
Hernandez was last seen driving a light blue 2005 Suzuki Verona with an Indiana license plate of "460REW."
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Dyer Police Department at 219-660-0000 or call 911.