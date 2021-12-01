 Skip to main content
Dyer man's disappearance sparks search
Dyer man's disappearance sparks search
Dyer man's disappearance sparks search

The Dyer Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Raul Hernandez, 72, according to the alert broadcast.   

DYER — An emergency alert was broadcast for a missing Dyer man Wednesday evening. 

The Dyer Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Raul Hernandez, 72, according to the alert broadcast.   

He is described as a Hispanic man who is 6 feet tall, weighs 176 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. 

Hernandez was last seen driving a light blue 2005 Suzuki Verona with an Indiana license plate of "460REW."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Dyer Police Department at 219-660-0000 or call 911.  

