Dyer native takes over Parks Department

DYER — When Justin Gerbick applied for the open director of parks position, he figured "the worst they could say was 'no.'"

Gerbick began leading the Dyer Parks Department earlier this month, diving into the town's ongoing Central Park transformation. A Dyer native, Gerbick worked in the Parks Department for over four years before switching to the Public Works Department earlier this year and then returning to the Parks Department as the director. He is currently pursuing a degree in parks and recreation at Liberty University.

Gerbick is focused on improving Central Park, something the town has wanted to do since the 75-acre property was first purchased in 2007, and upgrading the 20 parks scattered across Dyer.

"I want to build on what we've done well and make them (the parks and town events held at the parks) even better," Gerbick said.

In June, former Dyer Parks Director Michael O'Shea was hired for the same role in St. John. O'Shea replaced Tyler McLead, who resigned in April to take on an identical role in Chesterton.

The Dyer Parks Department currently has four full-time employees and three year-round part-time employees. Gerbick said he has loved working in the Parks Department because he gets to tackle "something new every day."

"I've always loved being outside, so getting to help design parks and come up with activities for kids to do is really, really fun," Gerbick said.