Dyer revises plans for splash pad, hopes to complete project in summer 2023

DYER — After rising construction costs derailed Dyer's original plan for completing a splash pad this summer, the town went back to the drawing board.

The Dyer Parks Department began discussing the project after a needs assessment survey found residents wanted a splash pad. Dyer has been working on the project with Robinson Engineering for over a year. However, a Request for Proposals revealed the pad would likely cost around $1.6 million, $600,000 over budget.

Original plans called for a recirculating system, meaning the pad would have used recycled water, stored and cleaned in an underground tank. The pad would have technically been classified as a pool and would have required a bathhouse.

Now the town plans on using a freshwater system, similar to the pad recently completed in Schererville. Town Council President Robert Starkey, R-1st, said the new design will likely save the town $1 million.

The revised design will have the same features: an array of jets, a bucket that fills with water before spilling and a timed button used to activate the water. Located at Elmer Miller Park, the pad will be 2,922 square feet and will fit a maximum of 96 people at a time.

The splash pad will be gated, requiring a pass to get in. Dyer residents will be able to register and get a pass for free while visitors will have to pay a fee. Starkey said the town has not yet determined what the fee will be.

The town plans on rebidding the project this fall and finishing construction in summer 2023.

"Despite an unfortunate delay, there are a lot of saving on the capital side and the ongoing maintenance side," Starkey said.