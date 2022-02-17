Dyer sets sights on safety with the help of IPEP grant

DYER — The town is putting safety first "one project at a time," Fire Chief Joe Martin said.

Last March, Dyer started a Safety Committee consisting of seven employees from various town departments. The committee is chaired by Martin, and in September of this year, he applied for a grant from the Indiana Public Employers' Plan.

Former Safety Committee chair and Dyer Clerk-Treasurer Debbie Astor said her background working in management at Walmart and her experience coming from a union family has shown her the importance of employee safety and made her aware of IPEP's work.

IPEP is a nonprofit workers compensation program that offers safety training and funding. Dyer was awarded $13,037.36 to go toward five automatic external defibrillators, seven Stop the Bleed kits and four flammable liquid storage cabinets.

AEDs send electric shocks through the chest and into the heart, allowing a normal heartbeat rhythm to resume following a sudden cardiac arrest. The devices can more than double a victim's chance of survival, according to the American Heart Association.

Dyer currently has functioning AEDs in the Northgate Community Park concession building and the Plum Creek Center. The unit in Dyer's Town Hall will be replaced using the grant. AEDs will also be added to the lobby of the Police Department, the lobby of the Department of Public Works, the public works maintenance garage and the new Central Park concession building.

The Stop the Bleed kits will be located next to all seven AED units. The kits will include a tourniquet and gauze, everything needed “to literally turn off the faucet when you have a major bleed,” Martin said.

The flammable liquid storage cabinets will help bring town buildings "up to compliance," Martin said. The bulky cabinets can hold up to 350 pounds and the doors automatically shut if a fire reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit, trapping the flame. The cabinets will be located in the Police Department garage, the parks department garage and in both of Dyer's fire stations.

Alongside the new gadgets, Dyer is also investing in safety classes. The town will start training employees in AED, CPR and Stop The Bleed next week. Over the past few months, several Dyer employees have taken various safety certification classes to become trainers, and Martin said by the spring the town will be offering Stop the Bleed and CPR classes to residents.

The town is also "little by little," installing more smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors in Dyer homes, Martin said.

“Collectively we want to focus on the safety of our citizens and our employees," Martin said. “We want to make sure that when, god forbid that day comes, we have trained personnel and proper essentials in place."

