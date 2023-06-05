DYER — Bob Starkey says this year's Dyer Summer Fest could be the best yet, with more than three times as many bands, double the number of vendors, an expanded beer garden, and a new and improved location.

Starkey, a town councilman who represents the 1st Ward, said "some iteration" of the festival has been staged for at least 30 years.

"It has been a staple my entire life," he said. "It’s just always been the kickoff to summer.”

The festival, scheduled for June 8 through 11, has been held for the past few years at Pheasant Hills Park. However, Dyer's 2023 summer kickoff will be celebrated at the newly renovated Central Park, 900 Central Park Blvd., just east of Calumet Avenue.

Central Park is 77 acres, making it Dyer's largest. Up until a few years ago, the park consisted of three overgrown ball fields on the north end and a 3-acre dog park and shelter on the south end. Last fall the town completed a redevelopment project at the park, adding a ball field and batting cages, refinishing the fields with crushed limestone, building a playground and a two-story concession stand, and expanding the parking.

“Dyer isn’t like a Crown Point or Griffith, where there is a town center, a town square. So one of the reasons we purchased Central Park 15 to 20 years ago was to have a central hub," Starkey explained. “We’ve been wanting (Summer Fest) here for a while, and this is the first year that enough of the park has been complete."

When the fest was at Pheasant Hills, attendees often ended up parking in the surrounding neighborhood. Dyer's director of parks, Justin Gerbick, said the festival will also be more visible at Central Park.

“Pheasant Hills is a great park, but it’s kind of blocked from the line of sight unless you are driving down Hart Street," Gerbick said. With the new location, "you go on Calumet and go over that bridge, now you’re going to see the park with lights everywhere."

Though the festival usually was organized by a committee, Starkey said it was more of a "loosely knit volunteer committee." This year, a four-person committee overseen by the Dyer Park Board planned the festival. Michelle Velez-Henderson of Michelle Velez Events was hired as a contractor to help with organizing.

Summer Fest will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. About 40 vendors will sell food and artisanal goods alongside a carnival; a Kidz Zone complete with a climbing wall, foam party and bounce house; an expanded beer garden; and fireworks Sunday night. Gerbick explained that the beer garden will be "family-friendly," meaning the area is much bigger, so families can walk around the grounds with their drinks.

Admission to the festival is free, but carnival wristbands are $30 and entry into the Kidz Zone is $25.

"It’s just always been really good small-town festival," Starkey said.

Schererville will be hosting its annual Celebrate Schererville Festival the same weekend.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Redar Park. The festival also goes until Sunday and will include a carnival, bingo, games, food vendors and a parade on Saturday. This year's parade theme is "We the People"; the route will begin at 5 p.m. at Roman Road and Joliet Sreet and culminate at Redar Park.

Recreation Director Josh Barnes said the beer garden will be larger than in years past. Admission to the festival is free, but carnival wristbands are $30. Attendees can go online to buy a $60 megapass, which gets them into the carnival all five days. Megapasses are $70 at the gate.

More information about the Celebrate Schererville Festival is available at schererville.org/2023-celebrate-schererville-festival-details. More information about the Dyer Summer Fest is available at townofdyer.com/Home/News/summer-fest-2023.

