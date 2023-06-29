DYER — Jenna Ogrizovich has been selected to to represent Dyer's 3rd Ward.

Ogrizovich was chosen by Lake County Republicans during a Saturday caucus. She will succeed Councilman Patrick McShane, effective July 1.

McShane joined the council last December after being caucused in to replace Alan Brooks, who resigned after moving to Ohio.

"Serving the residents of Dyer as a Town Councilman has been an incredible privilege and honor," McShane wrote in a resignation letter submitted last week. "Over the last six months I have had the opportunity to work alongside dedicated individuals, both on the council and within the town administration. Together, we have achieved significant milestones, contributed to the growth and development of our community, and improved the lives of our fellow citizens and the great state of Indiana. However, after an opportunity at work presented itself, I have come to the conclusion that it is time for me to move on to new endeavors at the railroad."

McShane works for the Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad.

Ogrizovich has lived in Dyer for five years. She is originally from Orland Park, Illinois. She and her husband moved to Dyer because his grandmother lived here and they wanted to be closer to family. They have three daughters.

"It’s a great place to live and I don’t plan on ever moving from here," Ogrizovich said.

She works as "game show host" for the Wheel of Wisdom, a traveling game show conceived of by her father in 1985. Wheel of Wisdom travels to different schools throughout the Chicagoland area, quizzing students on what they are learning. Ogrizovich also works as a substitute teacher for the Lake Central School Corporation.

While Ogrizovich is new to being an elected official, she said she is "excited to meet more of the residents in Dyer and get to know more about what they are interested in."

She is interested in supporting the Dyer in Bloom organization and in potentially creating a tree inventory for the town.

