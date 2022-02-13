Dyer working to transform Central Park into a "Region attraction"

DYER — For years, the three ball fields that at the north end of Dyer's Central Park sat overgrown with weeds. Now the town is in the midst of a years-in-the-making project that will transform the 75-acre park.

Purchased in 2007, Central Park is just east Calumet Avenue, between 213th Street on the north and the Canadian National Railway tracks on the south. Up until a few years ago, the park consisted of three ball fields on the north end and a 3-acre dog park and shelter on the south end. Then in 2020, the town began an ambitious undertaking — turning the former vacant field into "a staple for the Region," Dyer Parks Director Michael O'Shea said.

"At one point there was nothing out there, knee-high weeds and geese,” O'Shea said. "We want to get the full potential out of this whole park.”

Maximizing the park's potential means building multi-purpose facilities that can be used for different activities year-round. The massive undertaking was broken down into three phases: the north end, which is nearing completion; the south end, which will likely start summer 2023; and the center portion. If the project stays on track, it will be completed in 2028.

The parks department kicked things off by resurfacing the sandlot-style ball fields and adding a fourth field. Once completed, the work on the north end will include fencing, walking paths, a redone parking lot, a two-story concession stand with a press box and bathrooms, a batting cage and a playground.

The playground will use a pour-in-place firm rubber surfacing that is cleaner and more accessible than mulch. The playground will be bordered by a sidewalk, making it easy for people with wheelchairs or strollers to navigate.

Kids can enjoy the playground while their siblings are playing baseball or softball, O'Shea explained.

The dog park and the shelter will remain on the south end of the park, but there are plans to add a synthetic turf field, an irrigated open grass area, an amphitheater, a sledding hill and a community garden.

O'Shea said the parks department is also looking to create a sort of "town plaza" in the center that could be used for markets and other outdoor programming in the summer and for ice skating in the winter. While plans have not been finalized, O'Shea said the space could be filled with tennis, pickle ball and beach volleyball courts.

The entire park will be connected through walking paths, making it a general gathering space for town events. O'Shea envisions a park where families can stop by food trucks after baseball games, where softball teams across Northwest Indiana gather for tournaments and where large town events like National Night Out are held.

To accommodate the crowds Dyer hopes to host at Central Park, there will be parking lots at the north end, south end and center of the park, totaling about 700 spots.

“People from all over will visit it as a destination," O'Shea said. "Once it is done it will be a Region attraction."

