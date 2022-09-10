 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Eliminating vulnerabilities': Dyer in final stages of water main addition

Dyer Town Hall - Stock

Dyer is almost done with a water main project that replaced the town's existing connection to a Highland tower and added a connection to the Munster tower. 

 Joe Ruffalo, file, The Times

DYER — Dyer is in the final stages of a water main replacement project that will also add a line connected to the Munster water tower. 

In 2020, the town approved a $10 million bond to replace the aging water main connecting Dyer to one of Highland's water towers. Installed in 1992, the cast iron line had started to corrode, breaking multiple times. 

To make the town even more resilient, it was decided a second water main would be added, connecting Dyer to the Munster water tower. Both lines are made out of a hard plastic that Town Council President Robert Starkey, R-1st, said "should theoretically last 100 years."

The project is about "eliminating vulnerabilities," Assistant Town Manager Frank Jachim explained. Now if there is an issue with one line, the town will have a backup. 

The project started in 2021, and both mains have been installed and overall construction is almost complete. 

Dyer also has water storage tank that can hold 43 million gallons. The water main replacement and addition only used $8 million of the $10 million bond. Starkey said the town could use some of the leftover funds to pursue getting another storage tank. 

"I think it is one of the most important things Dyer has done in the past 20 years," Starkey said. 

