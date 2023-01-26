Lake Central School Board hears financial update, announces new high school offerings

ST. JOHN — Lake Central School Corp. ended 2022 with about $1 million less than it ended 2021 with.

That's according to Rob James, director of business services for the district, who gave a financial update, as required annually by state law, during Monday's board meeting.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, LCSC had $45.7 million in the bank, compared with $46.8 million on the same date in 2021.

James said this was because of inflation seen over the past year, but he assured the board and community that this isn't a real financial issue.

"Still healthy," he said. "We're still in good shape there."

Additionally, the district's revenues are "just slightly above" its expenditures.

"We want to be as close to that margin as possible," he said. "We're not trying to stockpile any dollars here. Any money coming in we want to put back into the classroom."

One key data point that affects funding is student enrollment: State funding is distributed per student.

In September 2021, LCSC's total enrollment was 9,166; in September 2022, that number was 9,094, according to the student counts the district does every fall.

"We're kind of expecting a similar decrease next year for the same reason: high number of seniors in our graduating class with a smaller number of kids coming in," James said. "The important thing is that we are aware of that change and how it affects our funding."

Also during the meeting, Assistant Principals Kari Regan and Todd Smolinski announced new course offerings at Lake Central High School for the 2023-24 school year.

They include an engineering class, two computer science classes — Regan described one as "more or less a name change" of a class — a small-business operations class, a class on how to be a sports referee, a human and social services class, an automotive services class and a precision machining class. The latter two are adaptions of previously offered classes, Smolinksi said.

PHOTOS: Lake Central Regional for boys golf Lake Central Regional boys golf Lake Central Regional boys golf Lake Central Regional boys golf Lake Central Regional boys golf Lake Central Regional boys golf Lake Central Regional boys golf Lake Central Regional boys golf Lake Central Regional boys golf Lake Central Regional boys golf Lake Central Regional boys golf Lake Central Regional boys golf Lake Central Regional boys golf Lake Central Regional boys golf Lake Central Regional boys golf Lake Central Regional boys golf Lake Central Regional boys golf Lake Central Regional boys golf Lake Central Regional boys golf Gallery HTML code