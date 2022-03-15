Lake County Parks discusses Meyer's Castle with Dyer

Last month Dyer established a Historic Preservation Commission in part to preserve the historic Meyer's Castle and the sand dune it sits atop. Representatives from the Lake County Parks Department visited a Thursday Dyer Town Council meeting to discuss the area's potential.
Times photo
Last month Dyer established a Historic Preservation Commission in part to preserve the historic Meyer's Castle and the sand dune it sits atop. Representatives from the Lake County Parks Department visited a Thursday Dyer Town Council meeting to discuss the property's potential.
DYER — Lake Michigan's shoreline once stretched all the way to Dyer, then some 14,000 years ago the water retreated, leaving behind towering sand dunes. After decades of industrialization and development, only remnants of the once expansive Glenwood Beach Dune Ridge remain.
One of Dyer's last sections of the Glenwood Beach dune is made even more unique by the castle that sits atop it.
Meyer's Castle, a Region landmark currently operating as a wedding and events center, is located at 1370 Joliet St. on top of a 10-acre sand dune. Last month, Dyer approved the creation of a town Historical Preservation Commission in part to preserve Meyer's Castle and the surrounding landscape. The property has not yet been designated a historical landmark but if it is, the owners would have to go before the commission for approval before making any major structural changes.
“There were a couple of areas in Lake County where you could still see some dunes, but they are all gone now,” Dyer Councilman Alan Brooks, R-3, said. “I’ve lived here for 30 years and I would always drive by it [the Meyer's Castle sand dune] and say 'it’s a shame we can’t do something more there.'”
The Lake County Parks Department also envisions doing something more with the land. Craig Zandstra, superintendent of planning and natural resources for Lake County Parks, stopped by a Dyer Town Council study session recently to discuss the area's potential.
Back in the late 1970s, Lake County Parks was actually eyeing some open land on the south side of the castle, but the department did not have enough money at the time and the property was ultimately developed, becoming Castlewood subdivision.
Some of the open parcels on the west side of the castle also contain part of the dune. If the parcels were combined with the Meyer's Castle land the whole area could be preserved, Zandstra said, adding that he may be able to help the town secure grant funding for the project.
“I am all about open space in our area, whether it's county or municipal,” Zandstra said. “I just want to help where I can.”
Meyer's Castle was built by herbologist and millionaire Joseph Ernest Meyer in the 1930s. Meyer modeled the lavish home after a castle he had seen while traveling in Scotland. Because of Meyer's fascination with botany, the property is littered with unusual plants, Brooks said.
The unique plant communities paired with dune ridges that reach 50 feet in some places make the whole area "a little bit more interesting," Zandstra said.
Zandstra envisions a bike trail travelling alongside Dyer Ditch, a Lake County-operated drainage basin. Brooks said the trail could continue north, ultimately connecting to the Pennsy Greenway.
“We’ve been looking for locations for hiking and biking paths and the land along the ditch has a lot of potential," Brooks said. "Dyer has a ton of small neighborhood parks, but I think this property is actually one of the only ones in the area that has some natural elements. It is actually woodlands, not a farm field."
1 of 10
Skating rinks open at Northgate Park in Dyer
Dyer has installed a new ice rink on the tennis courts at Northgate Park.
A notice containing ice rink guidelines is attached to the entrance of Northgate Park's tennis courts on Tuesday afternoon. The rink will be reserved for skating only, as hockey-related activities are listed as prohibited.
A natural ice rink opened at Northgate Park in Dyer on Tuesday. The Dyer Parks and Recreation Department will update its Facebook page with further announcements regarding the community ice rink's hours.
Gallery: Skating rinks open at Northgate Park in Dyer
Two new ice rinks opened at Northgate Park in Dyer on Jan. 12, 2021. Photos by Joe Ruffalo for The Times.
1 of 10
Skating rinks open at Northgate Park in Dyer
Dyer has installed a new ice rink on the tennis courts at Northgate Park.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Skating rinks open at Northgate Park in Dyer
Two new ice rinks opened at Northgate Park this week.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Skating rinks open at Northgate Park in Dyer
Reinforced by sandbags and a plastic liner, Northgate Park's ice rink awaits skaters on its opening day on Tuesday in Dyer.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Skating rinks open at Northgate Park in Dyer
A notice containing ice rink guidelines is attached to the entrance of Northgate Park's tennis courts on Tuesday afternoon. The rink will be reserved for skating only, as hockey-related activities are listed as prohibited.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Skating rinks open at Northgate Park in Dyer
A natural ice rink opened at Northgate Park in Dyer on Tuesday. The Dyer Parks and Recreation Department will update its Facebook page with further announcements regarding the community ice rink's hours.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Skating rinks open at Northgate Park in Dyer
As of Tuesday, residents have access to two new community ice rinks at Northgate Park in Dyer. Availability for the outdoor space will be dependent on the weather.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Skating rinks open at Northgate Park in Dyer
Weather permitting, Dyer's new community ice rinks will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Skating rinks open at Northgate Park in Dyer
A notice is attached to the fence of the tennis courts at Northgate Park in Dyer on Tuesday afternoon. The space will be occupied by public ice rinks for residents until late March.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Skating rinks open at Northgate Park in Dyer
Between a sledding hill and its new ice rinks, Northgate Park in Dyer provides ample space for various winter activities.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Skating rinks open at Northgate Park in Dyer
Located off Calumet Avenue in Dyer, the tennis courts at Northgate Park just became home to two new ice rinks.
Last month Dyer established a Historic Preservation Commission in part to preserve the historic Meyer's Castle and the sand dune it sits atop. Representatives from the Lake County Parks Department visited a Thursday Dyer Town Council meeting to discuss the area's potential.
Last month Dyer established a Historic Preservation Commission in part to preserve the historic Meyer's Castle and the sand dune it sits atop. Representatives from the Lake County Parks Department visited a Thursday Dyer Town Council meeting to discuss the property's potential.